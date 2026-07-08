MP LoP Umang Singhar targeted the BJP over alleged donation irregularities at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple. He questioned the party's claim of being Hindu protectors and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged scam.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP over the alleged donation irregularities at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa, questioning how the party could claim to protect Hindus when it was "failing to protect Hindu temples."

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Singhar's remark came a day after the Agar Malwa district administration constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations that a non-governmental committee had allegedly been collecting cash and gold and silver offerings from devotees through private bank accounts, separate from the government-appointed temple management committee.

LoP Questions BJP's 'Protector of Hindus' Claim

"The BJP talks about Hindus, but it is unable to protect Hindu temples. You saw the alleged scam worth thousands of crores related to the Ayodhya temple came to light. A similar situation has now emerged at the Baglamukhi Temple. There was also a theft at the Raja Ram Temple (Orchha) nine years ago, but the truth has still not come out. If you cannot protect Hindu temples, then why do you claim to be protectors of Hindus?" Singhar said.

He further asked when would Hindu temples actually be protected? If such irregularities are taking place within temples, when will those responsible be sent to jail? The BJP should answer this.

"Whether it is theft, illegal collection, or a scam, they all fall in the same category. A crime is a crime. Be it is the minister or the Chief Minister, why have they remained silent? Why has no action been taken so far?" he said.

Singhar added that lakhs of devotees from across the country visited Maa Baglamukhi Temple. If devotees' offerings are allegedly stolen, it is an issue of faith and the government should take it seriously.

Probe Ordered, Govt Vows Action

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trust & Endowments, Dharmendra Lodhi said the state government would take the strict action against those found guilty of collecting donations illegally at Maa Baglamukhi Temple, adding that a probe committee has already been constituted to investigate the matter.

According to an order issued by Agar Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav on July 7, the inquiry committee will be headed by District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B S Solanki, while District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Mini Agrawal have been appointed as members. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days.