    Uttar Pradesh: Principal caught receiving 'facial' in school kitchen, bites teacher in altercation (WATCH)

    According to reports, Sangeeta Singh, the headmistress of a primary school located in Dandamau village of Bighapur block, was found by assistant teacher Anam Khan while receiving a facial treatment in the cooking area of the school.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    In a peculiar incident, a primary school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district found herself embroiled in controversy after being caught undergoing a beauty treatment instead of conducting her scheduled academic duties.

    According to reports, Sangeeta Singh, the headmistress of a primary school located in Dandamau village of Bighapur block, was found by assistant teacher Anam Khan while receiving a facial treatment in the cooking area of the school.

    With an intend to expose Singh's actions, Khan entered the cooking area and filmed a video as Singh was in the final stages of her facial. In the video, Singh appeared startled when Khan confronted her, hastily rising from her seat upon realizing she had been caught.

    Accusations arose that Singh had not only neglected her professional responsibilities but had also resorted to violence against Khan, purportedly assaulting and biting her hand, leading to bleeding. Khan also shared a video displaying her bite marks, which swiftly went viral on social media platforms.

    Following Khan's medical examination, a case was registered at the Bighapur police station, and reports suggested that the block education officer had initiated an investigation into Singh's conduct.

    The viral video garnered significant attention, accumulating over 55,000 views and sparking numerous reactions in the comment section. Users expressed a mix of incredulity and criticism, with some questioning Singh's actions and others remarking on the unexpected nature of the alleged attack.

    As the incident continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder of the unexpected and sometimes bizarre occurrences that can take place within educational institutions.

