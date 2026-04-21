An 11-year-old boy was found murdered in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, his body discovered inside a blue plastic drum at his home. Police have named a 45-year-old local laundry worker as the prime suspect, who has since fled. A prior dispute with the boy’s father and alleged harassment of the mother are being investigated as possible motives.

A shocking murder in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has triggered outrage after an 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a blue plastic drum in his family’s rented home, with police naming a local laundry worker as the prime suspect.

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The child was alone at home in Bank Colony when the incident took place. According to police, his mother returned in the afternoon and found the house locked from the outside. After failing to find her son nearby, she alerted neighbours and called the police. Officers then forced open the door and discovered bloodstains inside the room before finding the boy’s body concealed in a drum.

Investigators suspect a 45-year-old laundry worker from the same neighbourhood may have killed the boy before fleeing. Police said the suspect’s shop was shut when officers reached the area, and his mobile phone has remained switched off since the body was discovered.

Family members told investigators that the accused had earlier threatened the child’s father after a dispute. Relatives also alleged that the man had been harassing the boy’s mother while her husband was away working in Maharashtra, raising suspicion that the murder may have been linked to personal tensions inside the family.

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Police believe the child was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon before his body was hidden to delay detection. A murder case has been registered, and multiple police teams have been formed to trace the suspect.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Singh Baghel said investigators are examining all possible motives and collecting forensic evidence from the scene as part of the ongoing probe.

The gruesome nature of the crime has left residents of the colony in shock, with many demanding swift action. The case has once again raised concern over violent crimes involving children and the growing number of disturbing “blue drum” murder cases reported across India in recent months.

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