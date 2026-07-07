Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to reconstitute its Waqf Board under a new law, including two non-Muslim experts and four women. Financial advisor Animesh Bhargava aims to bring transparency and tackle financial irregularities.

MP First State to Reconstitute Waqf Board

One of two non-Muslim members of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board following its reconstitution under the amended law, Animesh Bhargava, said he had been inducted as a financial advisor to help bring greater transparency in the management of the board's finances and properties. The state government recently reconstituted the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board under the provisions of the new Waqf law, making it the first state in the country to do so. The newly constituted 10-member board includes, for the first time, two non-Muslim experts and four women members.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhargava said Madhya Pradesh had become the first state to constitute a Waqf Board after the amendment to the law, calling it a matter of pride. "I have been included on the board as a financial advisor. I have been working in the finance sector for the last 20 years. Earlier, there were complaints regarding financial irregularities and mismanagement of Waqf properties. An expert was needed to address such issues," he said.

'Expertise Over Religion': Bhargava Responds to Criticism

Bhargava said that opposition to the reconstituted board stemmed from vested interests. "Those opposing the board are doing so because their personal interests are being affected. Some maulvis and influential Muslim leaders have allegedly occupied Waqf properties, causing losses to poor Muslims and defeating the very purpose for which the Waqf Board was formed," he claimed.

Responding to criticism over the inclusion of a non-Muslim member, Bhargava said appointments to the board should be viewed through the lens of expertise rather than religion. "The Waqf Board has nothing to do with religion. We are here to work for the welfare of society. Why should I be seen only as a Hindu? I have been appointed because of my expertise and can contribute to better financial management. Being a non-Muslim member, I can speak openly. In several cases, rent is either not being deposited or is being deposited in lesser amounts, while those holding positions are deriving undue benefits," he said.

On objections raised by some political leaders, Bhargava said the appointments had been made in accordance with the law. "If any MLA or any other person is opposing it, they should examine whether there are personal interests behind the opposition. The Supreme Court has already made it clear that the members have been selected in accordance with the law. If anyone has objections, they are free to approach the Supreme Court," he added.

New Board Members Appointed

In a first-of-its-kind move, the state government has included two Hindu members in the newly formed 10-member board. A notification regarding the reconstitution has been issued in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette. Along with this, Sanwar Patel has been appointed as the Chairman of the MP Waqf Board. The two Hindu members included in the board are Manoj Malpani from Indore and Animesh Bhargava from Raghogarh, Guna. The newly appointed members of the board include Najma Heptulla (New Delhi), Atif Aqueel (MLA Bhopal North), Faizan Khan (Ujjain), Sister Fatema Choudhary (Indore), Shaista Sultan (Councillor Berasia Bhopal), and Shabana Khan (Councillor Ratlam). Additionally, the Commissioner of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare has also been appointed as a member.