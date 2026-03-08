Union Minister Sanjay Seth attended the 'Sanyukt Kavach' exercise in Pune, where 19 military and civil agencies showcased a coordinated response to a simulated chemical attack, highlighting national preparedness against CBRN threats.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended the concluding event of the week-long Military-Civil Fusion Exercise Sanyukt Kavach, conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army's Southern Command at Aundh Military Station in Pune.

According to a press release, Seth witnessed a comprehensive live demonstration and static display showcasing a coordinated response to a simulated chemical attack in an urban environment, highlighting integrated national preparedness against emerging Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats.

Exercise Objectives and Scope

The large-scale exercise brought together 19 participating agencies, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, civil administration, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), medical teams, NCC cadets, academia and industry partners. Conducted as part of Southern Command's Military-Civil Fusion initiative, the exercise aimed at strengthening synergy between military and civil agencies to effectively respond to complex emergencies in operational environments characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, said the release.

Simulated Chemical Attack Demonstration

As part of the exercise, participating agencies executed a simulated response to a chemical attack in an urban setting. The demonstration highlighted critical procedures including rapid threat identification, cordon and isolation of contaminated areas, decontamination processes, casualty evacuation, medical management and coordinated inter-agency command and control.

Showcasing Coordinated National Response

As per the release, the exercise showcased the capability of multiple stakeholders to respond swiftly and cohesively to CBRN contingencies. The exercise underscored the importance of interoperability, joint planning and integrated response mechanisms in addressing evolving CBRN challenges.

Participation of NDRF teams, civil agencies, security forces, technical experts and NCC cadets further reinforced the collective commitment towards building a resilient and coordinated national response framework, said the release.

A 'Whole-of-Nation' Approach to Security

As per the release, Exercise Sanyukt Kavach reflects the Indian Army's and Southern Command's continued commitment to promoting Military-Civil Fusion and strengthening a Whole-of-Nation approach towards national security, ensuring effective preparedness against emerging threats in an increasingly complex operational environment. (ANI)