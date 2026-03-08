Congress's KC Venugopal accuses the government of pressuring Speaker Om Birla, leading to a no-confidence motion. He claims Birla, a 'good man', is forced into 'anti-democratic' acts, a charge countered by PM Modi's praise for the Speaker.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has alleged that the government is pressuring Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to engage in "anti-democratic parliamentary activities," prompting the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against him. He added that while Birla is a "good man", his actions are being influenced by government pressure, and this needs to be exposed.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "This is the biggest reason for this no-confidence motion. Basically, our argument is that the government is pressuring the Speaker to engage in anti-democratic parliamentary activities. This is our complaint. There are parliamentary conventions and procedures. The government is trying to break all parliamentary conventions and precedents through Speaker Om Birla. He is a good man, but his actions are because of pressure from the government. This must be exposed."

PM Modi Praises Birla's Leadership

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Birla, saying he is an outstanding Speaker and MP, dedicated to the Constitution and parliamentary systems. He commended Birla's ability to manage the House, transcending party lines, and highlighted Birla's respect for MPs and his leadership style. The Prime Minister said the Speaker remains composed even when "Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits."

"Om Birla is as outstanding a Speaker of the Lok Sabha as he is an MP. He is fully dedicated to the Constitution and holds deep respect for parliamentary systems. Today, he transcends party lines, standing above government and opposition. When I see him in the House, I often think that perhaps it's the influence of coming from the city of education that he manages the House like an able leader, taking everyone along. He handles all our MPs very well in the House. He respects their feelings and requests. He is a Speaker who respects MPs immensely. Even if some arrogant, spoiled students from high-class families come and refuse to give up their rowdy habits, he still manages everyone as the head of the House. He doesn't insult anyone. He even tolerates everyone's harsh words. This is likely why he is so well-loved in the House," PM Modi added.

Opposition to Move for Speaker's Removal

Meanwhile, the second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House.

Congress Unveils 5 Guarantees for Kerala

Additionally, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Venugopal reiterated the Congress party's commitment to implementing the five guarantees promised during the election campaign, stating that these are aimed at benefiting the common people of Kerala.

"We are going to implement what we promised. The same election strategy is being used here. We presented five guarantees that are very helpful to the common people of Kerala. We stand by them. Those guarantees will definitely work," he told ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced five major welfare guarantees aimed at strengthening social security and empowering women and youth in Kerala. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha addressed the gathering at the concluding session of the Puthuyuga Yatra in Kerala on Saturday. The guarantees are designed to improve healthcare access, provide financial security for families, and create opportunities in entrepreneurship and elderly welfare.

The schemes include a 'women's empowerment package' in which women in the state will be allowed free travel on buses operated by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. In addition, female college students will receive Rs 1,000 per month to support higher education and reduce financial burden on families. Additionally, social welfare pensions for vulnerable sections will be increased to Rs 3,000 to ensure stronger financial security.

Gandhi also announced that under the proposed Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, families will receive free medical coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh, while youth will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to start businesses and generate employment.

Kerala will go for its Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in April 2026, to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. (ANI)