The Gujarat High Court has issued a contempt notice against senior advocate Bhaskar Tanna after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly sipping from a beer mug and speaking on the phone during a virtual court hearing.

The Gujarat High Court has issued a contempt notice against senior advocate Bhaskar Tanna after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly sipping from a beer mug and speaking on the phone during a virtual court hearing.

The bench comprising Justice A.S. Supehia and Justice R.T. Vachhani took suo motu cognizance of the clip, which quickly went viral on social media, describing the conduct as "outrageous and glaring." The court emphasized that such public behavior not only demeans the sanctity of the judicial process but also undermines the stature expected from a senior member of the Bar.

Scroll to load tweet…

Gujarat HC issues contempt notice

The bench observed, "An outrageous and glaring conduct of Bhaskar Tanna, senior advocate during the virtual hearing conducted on June 26, 2025, before the bench of Justice Sandeep Bhatt, has come to the notice of this court. The video clip of live streaming proceedings, which is being widely circulated on social media, shows his contemptuous behaviour of talking on the phone and having a drink in a beer mug while attending the court proceedings. Thus, the indecent act has very wide ramifications since it has travelled beyond the precincts of this prestigious institution."

"If an act which dents the glory and dignity of the institution is ignored or disregarded, it will be destructive to the rule of law and the institution will collapse. Such an act, indubitably, also affects the young lawyers at the bar, since they always take the senior counsels as their role models and mentors," the court observed.

"Tanna's demeanour, unquestionably defiles the privilege of senior counsel conferred upon him by this court. In our opinion, the designation of senior counsel adorned to him by this court requires reconsideration. In this regard, an appropriate order, if necessitated, will be passed by this court at an appropriate stage."

Until further notice, Tanna has been barred from appearing via video conference before the concerned bench. The registry has been directed to compile a detailed report on the incident and submit it during the next hearing scheduled in two weeks. Furthermore, the High Court has instructed that the Chief Justice be apprised of the developments. "In case, hon’ble chief justice permits, the present order shall be circulated to the principal private secretaries / private secretaries of the respective benches," the court added.