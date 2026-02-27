HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 1,000 crore project to build a modern cancer hospital, nursing, and dental colleges in Hamirpur. The initiative aims to provide quality healthcare and advanced cancer treatment within the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inspected the ongoing construction works of the Hamirpur Medical College and also reviewed the proposed site for a state-of-the-art Cancer Care centre.

Rs 1,000 Crore Healthcare Project Announced

As per an official release, he announced that a modern cancer hospital, along with nursing and dental colleges, will be developed at the Hamirpur Medical College complex. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 1,000 crore. He stated that the establishment of the medical college would ensure that quality healthcare services were made available to people closer to their homes.

Strengthening State's Healthcare System

The Chief Minister said that the State Government was strengthening the healthcare system across all medical colleges and major hospitals in Himachal Pradesh. Drawing inspiration from AIIMS Delhi, he said outdated machinery and equipment in health institutions across the state were being replaced with world-class technology and advanced medical facilities to provide better treatment services to the people in a phased manner.

Dedicated Cancer Hospital for Himachal

He further noted that after the north-eastern states, Himachal Pradesh reports one of the highest numbers of cancer cases in the country. The establishment of a dedicated cancer hospital in Hamirpur will ensure accessible and quality cancer care for patients within the state.

New Specialist Departments

He informed that 11 new specialist departments have recently been approved by the State Government for the Hamirpur Cancer Hospital. As per a release, these departments will cover different types of cancer treatment and support services, such as cancer medicines (Medical Oncology), cancer surgeries (Surgical Oncology), pain relief and supportive care, nuclear medicine, anaesthesia and critical care, laboratory testing (Pathology), treatment for children with cancer, radiology and imaging, treatment for women's cancers, stem cell and bone marrow transplants and radiation therapy.

With all these services available in one place within the state, cancer patients will not have to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for advanced treatment. This will help them save both time and money while receiving specialised care closer to home, he remarked.

Focus on Cancer Screening and Prevention

Highlighting the increasing incidence of cancer cases, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for systematic screening, prevention, monitoring, recording and timely diagnosis. In this regard, he said the State Government has approved the establishment of a State Cancer Centre at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

He added that since assuming office, the present State Government has undertaken several significant measures to revamp the healthcare sector in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in improved and better healthcare services.

Dignitaries Present

Among those present on the occasion were MLA Suresh Kumar and Captain Ranjit Singh, former MLA Anita Verma, Chairman Kangra Cooperative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ramchandra Pathania, Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chairman APMC Hamirpur Ajay Sharma, District Congress President Suman Bharti, Congress leaders Dr Pushpinder Verma, Subhash Dhatwalia and Rubal Thakur, Secretaries M Sudha Devi and Ashish Singhmar, Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore, SP Balbir Singh, and other dignitaries, a release stated. (ANI)