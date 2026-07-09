MP CM Mohan Yadav announced that farmers will get daytime electricity for irrigation. At an event in Shajapur, he said farmer welfare is the top priority and announced a single annual crop loan to ease financial burdens and various development projects.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said agriculture and farmer welfare are the state government's highest priorities and announced that farmers will gradually receive adequate electricity for irrigation during daytime instead of at night.

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Government's Commitment to Farmers and Infrastructure

Addressing the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp Sammelan in Kalapipal tehsil of Shajapur district, the Chief Minister said the state government is working continuously to increase farmers' income, expand irrigation facilities, promote women's empowerment, generate employment and strengthen infrastructure. "Agriculture and farmers are the government's top priority. Several important decisions have been taken in the interest of farmers during the Farmer Welfare Year. The irrigated area in the state has crossed 55 lakh hectares, leading to a steady increase in agricultural production," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also performed the groundbreaking and inauguration of 12 development works worth Rs 30.86 crore. These included foundation stones for four projects worth Rs 1.45 crore and the inauguration of eight projects worth Rs 29.39 crore.

Expanding Irrigation Network

The CM said irrigation facilities are being expanded rapidly and that the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) project, along with the Ken-Betwa river-linking project and other river interlinking initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, would bring lakhs of hectares of land under irrigation, benefiting farmers in Shajapur and several other districts. He said the government was committed to ensuring that Narmada water reached every village in Shajapur district and that work in this direction was progressing rapidly.

New Initiatives to Ease Farmer Burden

The Chief Minister added that farmers would no longer have to visit their fields at night for irrigation, as the government was implementing a phased plan to provide electricity for irrigation during daytime. Additionally, the CM announced that farmers would no longer need to take separate crop loans for Kharif and Rabi seasons. Instead, they would be provided a single crop loan for the entire year to ease their financial burden.

He further said the government would encourage natural farming by providing incentives and extend special assistance to cattle rearers to boost milk production.

Environmental Campaign and Overall Development

During the programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated and participated in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" plantation campaign by planting a sapling. He said Kalapipal region is working towards planting four lakh saplings, which would set a new record under the state's tree plantation campaign. Appealing to citizens to actively participate in plantation drives, Yadav said public participation was essential for environmental conservation and ensuring a secure future for coming generations.

He also said the state government remained committed to developing roads, irrigation, education, healthcare and other infrastructure while working for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, the poor and every section of society. (ANI)