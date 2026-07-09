Continuous heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Garhwal division caused the Bin River to flood the Rishikesh-Haridwar road, disrupting traffic and leading to a rescue. Severe waterlogging was also reported in Haridwar, where a bus broke down.

Continuous heavy rainfall across the hilly regions of Uttarakhand's Garhwal division on Thursday has caused the water level in the Bin River along the Rishikesh-Haridwar Chilla Road to rise significantly, disrupting the movement of commuters and causing considerable inconvenience.

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The rising water level in the Bin River has created difficulties for local residents. Amid the incessant rainfall, a local resident became stranded while attempting to cross the river. With the timely assistance of nearby residents, the individual was safely rescued.

Waterlogging in Haridwar

Meanwhile, as per the forecast by the Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre, heavy rain lashed Haridwar since late last night, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The most severe waterlogging was observed at Bhagat Singh Chowk, where heavy rainfall caused water to accumulate beneath the railway bridge, causing significant inconvenience to the public. Vehicles got stuck and stalled in the water. Notably, a bus carrying State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) employees broke down after getting caught in the deluge. Pedestrians also faced considerable difficulties.

IMD Issues Red Alert

In view of the heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts. The alert covers areas including Laksar, Manglaur, Khanpur, Gumkhal, Dugadda, Kotdwar, Devrana, and their adjoining regions, where intense rainfall is highly likely during this period.

The administration has advised citizens in the affected areas to remain alert, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, check traffic conditions before travelling, avoid unnecessary journeys and follow advisories issued by local authorities. (ANI)