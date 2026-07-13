MP CM Mohan Yadav slammed Digvijaya Singh for calling BJP's Narottam Mishra 'Ravana'. Yadav termed the language unacceptable and warned the Congress party would 'pay the price' for the remark ahead of the Datia Assembly by-election on July 30.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday criticised veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's "Ravana" remark against former state Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra, saying such language was unacceptable during elections and the Congress would pay the price for it.

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Yadav defended Mishra's contribution to the Datia Assembly Constituency and said such words for the senior BJP leader would affect the public. "The use of such language is not tolerable during elections. Narottam Mishra has worked a lot in Datia. The use of such words for him will affect the public here, and Congress will pay the price for it," the CM told ANI.

Digvijaya Singh Likens Narottam Mishra to 'Ravana'

His remarks came after Digvijaya Singh targeted Narottam Mishra, referring to him as one who "embodies the nature of Ravana". He further accused the BJP leader of committing atrocities and abusing power.

Speaking to ANI, Singh described Mishra as "tyrannical" and alleged that the BJP leader's replacement -- Ashutosh Tiwari -- also faced allegations of financial impropriety. "We are happy that the tyrannical, unjust Narottam Mishra, who embodies the nature of Ravana, was denied a ticket by the BJP as a result of our attacks. Now, regarding the person who was given the ticket--all I know is that his name surfaced in connection with financial transactions involving Narottam Mishra during the 'MLA poaching' scandal; consequently, he faces allegations of financial impropriety," Singh said.

Datia Bypoll Campaign Heats Up

The remarks came as the Datia Assembly by-election campaign gathered pace, with both the BJP and Congress intensifying their outreach ahead of polling on July 30.

The BJP named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly bypoll, replacing Narottam Mishra, who lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Mishra represented the Datia Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after winning the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Despite expectations that the senior BJP leader would be renominated for the bypoll, the party instead fielded Ashutosh Tiwari. The announcement had also triggered protests by Mishra's supporters, who blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Ghanshyam Singh as its candidate. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari expressed confidence that the party would win the bypoll by a margin of 25,000 votes.

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case. Polling will be held on July 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for August 3. (ANI)