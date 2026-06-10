MP CM Mohan Yadav prayed at Bhopal's Gufa Mandir for PM Narendra Modi's long life, celebrating his historic milestone as India's longest-serving continuously democratically elected Prime Minister and hailing his good governance.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday offered prayers at the Gufa Mandir in Bhopal and prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "long life" as the latter completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, becoming India's longest-serving continuously democratically elected Prime Minister. Hailing PM Modi's tenure as a historic milestone, Yadav said the Prime Minister had brought good governance to the country and strengthened India's position globally.

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Addressing reporters after offering prayers, Yadav said, "It's a historic record for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to serve as a democratically elected leader for such a long period after independence. We are celebrating this in Bhopal with all our leaders and workers. We pray for his long life and continued successful governance. He has brought good governance to the country and dealt firmly with its enemies."

Yadav Confident of Sweeping Lok Sabha Seats in MP

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Madhya Pradesh, stating, "The BJP's tradition is to work with everyone, from a common worker like Mahesh Kevat to veteran leaders. We are confident that under PM Modi's leadership, we will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats (Next general elections) in Madhya Pradesh." Commenting on the rejection of a Congress candidate's nomination, Yadav alleged that the opposition party's own mistakes were responsible for the development. "It seems Congress itself, out of fear of losing, made errors in the form. It's a matter of basic negligence; if one can't even fill out a form correctly after being in politics for years, it's their internal failure," he said.

'Ram Rajya' Under PM Modi's Governance

Earlier, addressing devotees at the temple, Yadav described PM Modi's achievement as a landmark moment in India's democratic history and praised his governance model. "It is our good fortune today that after India's independence, a new record is being set by our successful Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for being the longest-serving democratically elected head of government," he said.

Drawing parallels with the concept of "Ram Rajya", Yadav said welfare measures under the Modi government had benefited millions across the country. He highlighted initiatives related to housing, food security and poverty alleviation, while also lauding the Prime Minister's personal discipline and commitment to public service. "Under PM Modi's leadership, India is on its way to becoming the number one country in the world," he said.

Nationwide Celebrations and NDA Conclave

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up banners across the national capital to mark the occasion. Congratulatory messages also poured in from NDA leaders and party functionaries, with former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa describing the day as a "historic milestone" in India's democratic journey.

The milestone coincides with a key NDA conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and senior leaders from NDA-ruled states and Union Territories to review governance initiatives and discuss the roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)