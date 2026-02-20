MP CM Mohan Yadav at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 emphasised AI's potential for the state's youth, farmers, and overall development. He aims to leverage AI to make Madhya Pradesh a progressive global partner, aligning with the summit's goals.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the state during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasising benefits for youth, farmers, and overall development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the summit, Yadav said, "How much benefit will our youth and people get through AI, and how can we take them forward? Our contribution to the country is big, so in such a situation, from a future perspective, for our farmers, for their crop production, what benefits can they get from AI? Madhya Pradesh is playing a major role in the AI Summit organised under the leadership of the Prime Minister to explore the possibilities of growth in every sector"

On the sidelines of the event, the CM told reporters, "This is an incredible opportunity to connect with AI and move forward with the world. I have come here personally with my officials to see how it can be beneficial for our state and how we can become partners in the world so that the state progresses."

He added, "The India AI Impact Summit 2026 provides an incredible opportunity to connect with AI and move forward with the world."

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, focuses on the transformative potential of AI while aligning with the national vision of Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

The summit is guided by three foundational pillars, or Sutras, People, Planet, and Progress, which promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights, ensures equitable societal benefits, supports environmentally sustainable advancement, and encourages inclusive economic and technological growth.

The event brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts to explore AI's role in driving inclusive development and strengthening international cooperation on governance, safety, and societal impact of artificial intelligence. (ANI)