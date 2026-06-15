MP CM Mohan Yadav visited the home of Class 12 Commerce topper Chandani Vishwakarma. He praised her dedication for scoring 494/500 and assured full state government support for her higher education, future aspirations, and housing.

CM Honours State Topper at Her Home

In a heartwarming display of encouragement for academic excellence, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the modest residence of Chandani Vishwakarma in Bhimnagar on Monday, situated near the state secretariat (Vallabh Bhawan) and the New Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal.

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Chandani, who emerged as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 Commerce topper for 2026, was honoured by the Chief Minister for her remarkable achievement of scoring 494 out of 500 marks.

The Chief Minister met Chandni and her family members and congratulated her on securing the top position in the state board examinations. MPBSE declared the results of Class 12 board examinations 2026 on April 15.

During the interaction, CM Yadav praised her dedication, perseverance and hard work, describing her success as an inspiration for other students across the state. He also assured that the state government would fully support her higher education and future aspirations.

CM Pledges Full Support

The Chief Minister, along with local MLA and others, reached her house on two-wheelers as it was situated in the narrow lanes. Chandani welcomed the Chief Minister to her small house, where he interacted with her family members and assured support for further studies as well as for building a house.

The Chief Minister's visit turned the narrow lanes of Bhimnagar into a scene of celebration as residents gathered to witness the rare occasion. For Chandani and her family, the visit was not only a recognition of academic excellence but also a promise of support for a brighter future.

Chandni's father works as a daily-wage carpenter, earning around Rs 500 a day, while her mother is a housewife.

"I have come to Chandni Vishwakarma's residence today to meet her family, who topped in the 12th board exams. Poverty and hardships may exist, but with determination and high spirits, every destination becomes achievable. This daughter of our state has created a new identity for herself. I congratulate her on this achievement. Wherever she wishes to pursue her higher education, we will stand by her and support her," CM Yadav told reporters.

A Memorable Moment for the Family

Chandni and her family expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister's visit, saying they were very happy and it was a memorable moment for them.

"I am feeling very happy. Today, the Chief Minister visited my home and told me that I do not need to worry about my future education. The government is with me and will extend its full support. The Chief Minister also said that assistance would be provided for building a house," Chandni told ANI.

She further added that she wished to become a Lieutenant in the future and serve the nation.

Chandni's mother also shared her happiness on the Chief Minister's visit, stating they were very happy that the CM visited their residence and assured the family of complete support for Chandani's education. "The CM also heard our concerns regarding living conditions. He said that arrangements would be made for housing and that the government would take responsibility for Chandani's further studies," Chandni's Mother said.

Chandni's father also expressed his pleasure, saying his daughter brought pride, and the CM visited his house and was very happy with the his visit. (ANI)