MP CM Mohan Yadav disbursed the final Rs 200 crore instalment to 1.17 lakh soybean farmers in Mandsaur under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. He also launched infrastructure projects and announced the scheme's expansion to include mustard and groundnut.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred approximately Rs 200 crore to the bank accounts of 1.17 lakh farmers as the final instalment under the Soybean 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana' at a program held in Malhargarh, Mandsaur on Thursday. CM Yadav stated that since the scheme's inception, more than 7.10 lakh soybean farmers have received nearly Rs 1,500 crore in Bhavantar assistance, according to an official release.

Development Projects Launched in Mandsaur

The Chief Minister also announced and initiated multiple development works for the Mandsaur district on the occasion. He performed Bhoomi Poojan for a 4-lane flyover on the Mandsaur-Neemuch State Highway at a cost of Rs 51.91 crore and a railway underbridge at Pipliya Mandi costing Rs 5.53 crore. The Chief Minister further inaugurated a railway underpass built at a cost of Rs 2.06 crore on the Malhargarh-Narayangarh road.

'Government Stands With Farmers as Their Shield': CM Yadav

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Regardless of weather conditions, farmers are always concerned about their fields and crops. A good harvest brings prosperity throughout the year, but crop damage due to pests, hailstorms, or adverse conditions causes distress for the entire season. Such uncertainty will no longer leave farmers helpless. Farmers are our annadata, and the government stands firmly with them as their support and shield in every difficulty. Farmers are the foundation of our culture, our heritage and the true drivers of the state's economy."

Bringing prosperity to farmers' lives, fields, and homes is the government's sole objective. The prosperity of the state lies in the prosperity of farmers. The Soybean Bhavantar Payment Scheme is a sincere effort to bring economic stability to farmers' lives and is a recognition of their hard penance, discipline, and dedication, the CM said.

Bhavantar Scheme Ensures Fair Compensation

He added that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement the Bhavantar Payment Scheme through a government system. This scheme has ensured full remuneration for soybean farmers. He affirmed that every annadata would receive fair compensation for hard work.

Scheme to be Expanded

Additionally, Chief Minister Yadav announced that mustard and groundnut crops would also be brought under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana in the coming years. He said that under Farmer Welfare Year 2026, farmers are being linked with agro-based industries and food processing for value addition, enabling them to process their produce and earn better returns. (ANI)