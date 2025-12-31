MP CM Mohan Yadav ordered a crackdown on the Indore water contamination issue. Two officials were suspended and one was dismissed. A 3-member committee will investigate the incident which has reportedly claimed three lives.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken cognisance of the contaminated water issue reported in Indore's Bhagirathpura area and directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. Acting on the directions, Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Inquiry Committee Formed

Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from the Medical College Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee.

CM Yadav also expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment.

Mayor Confirms Three Deaths, Dozens Hospitalised

Earlier, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "As per my information, 35 people have been discharged from hospitals. Between the evening of December 29 and the evening of December 30, around 66 people are ungoing treatment. Three people who were admitted due to this illness later passed away. Nonetheless, the Health Department will release an official report after post-mortem examinations. The cause of admission to the hospital was this illness. I believe these deaths occurred due to this unfortunate incident (water contamination issue)."

Government Announces Relief Measures

Apart from this, it has been directed that all those who were admitted to hospitals or discharged after treatment should be provided proper and free medical care.

The Chief Minister has also announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives, he added. "The incident that occurred in Indore's Bhagirathpura area is extremely tragic. I pay my tributes to the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment. Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. The government will bear the entire cost of treatment of the patients. Officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and take effective action," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Indore Mayor Bhargva also stressed that he instructed the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take action against those found guilty. (ANI)