Allahabad HC grants conditional bail to a man jailed for a year for insulting the Indian flag and pro-Pakistan posts. The court noted pretrial detention can't be punitive, trial is delayed, and 'bail is the rule, jail is the exception'.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to an accused who spent one year in prison on charges of insulting the Indian National Flag and posting pro-Pakistan content on social media. The court's decision underscored the fundamental principle that pretrial detention cannot be punitive in nature, regardless of the severity of the allegations.

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The Allegations

The accused, Wasik Tyagi, was arrested following an FIR registered on May 16, 2025, in Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar. The allegations against him included uploading a morphed image on Facebook depicting the Indian flag placed on a seated dog and posting content such as, "Kamran Bhatti, proud of you. Pakistan Zindabad." The prosecution contended that these actions were intended to incite separatism, threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India, and promote enmity between communities.

Court's Observations on Bail

His first bail plea had been rejected by a different bench in September 2025. Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla, while granting the second bail plea, cited the recent Supreme Court judgment in Syed Iftikhar Andrabi vs National Investigation Agency. The Court emphasised that the principle of "bail is the rule, jail is the exception" remains a cornerstone of the Indian justice system.

Key observations from the court's five-page order included fundamental rights, delay in trial and indefinite detention. While acknowledging the gravity of the allegations, the Court stated that these do not deprive an accused of their rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Court noted that charges have not yet been framed, and the trial is unlikely to conclude in the near future. The bench stressed that pre-trial detention cannot be indefinite. "The detention of the applicant before conviction cannot be punitive in nature. Punishment can only be imposed after conviction," the court observed.

Counsel for the applicant argued that the accused never intended to promote separatist activities or threaten the nation's unity, and that his actions did not meet the threshold of endangering India's sovereignty.

The High Court granted bail with specific conditions, ensuring that the accused remains subject to legal requirements while awaiting the conclusion of the judicial process.