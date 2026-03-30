MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the MP-UP Cooperation Conference in Varanasi on March 31. He will showcase Madhya Pradesh's award-winning 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) model to boost inter-state cooperation and local economies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to participate in the MP-UP Cooperation Conference to be held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on March 31, where he will present the state's 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) model.

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Conference to Bolster Inter-State Cooperation

The conference will also feature the sharing of innovations and best practices from Uttar Pradesh, aimed at strengthening inter-state cooperation in promoting local economies and boosting regional industries.

According to an official release, the MP-UP Conference will focus on the effective implementation and future direction of the ODOP initiative with the participation of ministers, senior officials and policymakers from both states.

Through this platform, Madhya Pradesh will share its experiences and demonstrate how ODOP can be implemented as a practical, employment-oriented and export-driven economic model.

The conference is expected to create new market opportunities for ODOP products, accelerate exports and provide a wider platform for artisans and entrepreneurs.

The ODOP Value-Chain Model

Cooperation and exchange of best practices between the two states will strengthen ODOP further as a robust economic model at the national level. With this ODOP initiative, the unique products of each district have been identified and linked with production, processing, value addition, branding, packaging and market access.

This initiative is not limited to preserving traditional products but has been developed as a comprehensive value-chain model, enabling artisans, farmers and micro-entrepreneurs to gain sustainable economic opportunities. During the conference, the state will present this model of economic empowerment of local producers and artisans.

National Acclaim and Market Expansion

The comprehensive efforts of Madhya Pradesh under the ODOP initiative have received national recognition. The state's ODOP model was honoured with the Silver Award at the ODOP Awards 2024.

Additionally, the ODOP initiative in Madhya Pradesh is being linked with export promotion, skill development and entrepreneurship. Market access is being ensured through workshops, exhibitions and digital platforms. Branding, packaging, GI tagging and e-commerce are being promoted to enhance the competitiveness of local products, enabling them to establish a strong presence in global markets further.

Madhya Pradesh's Diverse ODOP Portfolio

It is noteworthy that under the 'One District One Product' initiative in Madhya Pradesh, the distinctive productivity of more than 50 districts has been identified and integrated into a strong economic framework. Products such as Sheopur guava, Morena-Bhind mustard, Gwalior sandstone tiles, Ashoknagar Chanderi handloom, Ujjain batik print, Dhar Bagh print, Ratlam namkeen, Jhabua Kadaknath, Burhanpur zari-zardozi, Barwani bananas, Khargone chillies, Indore potatoes, Sagar agricultural equipment, Mandsaur garlic, Neemuch coriander, oranges from Agar Malwa-Rajgarh-Chhindwara, ginger from Tikamgarh-Niwari, bamboo from Dewas-Harda, Betul teak, Balaghat Chinnor rice, Narsinghpur pigeon pea (tur dal), Seoni custard apple, Sidhi carpets, Satna tomatoes, Shahdol turmeric and kodo-kutki from Mandla, Dindori, Singrauli and Anuppur are being developed through a value-chain-based approach. (ANI)