Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attended the National Textiles Ministers' Conference 2026 in Guwahati. He requested the next conference be held in Ujjain and highlighted the state's focus on the textile industry and the PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday attended the National Textiles Ministers' Conference 2026 being held in Guwahati and requested Union Minister Giriraj Singh to hold the next conference in Ujjain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Yadav Pitches Ujjain for Next Conference

The two-day conference organised on the theme 'India's Textile Industry - The Fabric of Growth, Heritage and Innovation', was attended by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, according to a release. Addressing the conference, CM Yadav highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's textile industry is advancing toward growth while preserving its rich heritage. Significant work is being undertaken on handloom and handicrafts in Madhya Pradesh and several other states.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has accorded the highest priority to the textile industry as a key driver of employment-oriented industrial development. The state has received notable support from the Central Government in terms of industry and investment. PM Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the country's first PM MITRA Park in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on his birthday. Textile parks and industries will be inaugurated together at this site," the CM said.

He further stated, "The Madhya Pradesh government is prepared to partner with the Government of India in organising the National Textile Conference scheduled for July 2026. Ujjain has historically been a centre of the textile industry and I request the Union Textiles Minister to hold the next conference in the holy city of Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal."

Madhya Pradesh's Industrial and Textile Strides

The Chief Minister also stressed that Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states in the country in textiles and several other industries in terms of culture, values, resources, and heritage. The state government is introducing various innovations to boost industrial activity and investment. Through regional industry conclaves held at the divisional and district levels, industrial development-related activities have expanded in Ujjain, Rewa, Katni, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and several other districts.

He added that Madhya Pradesh had a tradition of promoting silk products such as Maheshwari and Chanderi saris. Efforts are being made to increase the production of high-quality mulberry silk in Narmadapuram and organic cotton in the state. The state is making rapid progress in organic cotton, man-made fibre and technical textile sectors.

Union Minister Applauds MP, Proposes New Fibres

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh praised the initiatives undertaken by CM Yadav in the textile sector in Madhya Pradesh. The rapid progress in the construction of the country's first PM MITRA Park in Dhar was applauded by participants at the national conference.

Singh said, "The Ministry of Textiles intends to work on two types of fibres in Madhya Pradesh, linen derived from flax, and milk-built (Madar) fibre. The Central Government is promoting new-age fibres." He urged states to prepare textile roadmaps and conduct activities accordingly, and stressed that technical fibres should be given the same importance as machine-made fibres.

Additionally, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and CM Yadav also inaugurated and reviewed an exhibition showcasing the strength, innovation and rich heritage of India's textile industry on the occasion. (ANI)