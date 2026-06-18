MP CM Mohan Yadav inspected the under-construction IT Park-3 in Indore, a Rs 557 crore, 22-storey project. He stated the government aims to boost the state's digital economy, with the Indore-Ujjain area serving as a growth engine.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inspected the under-construction IT Park-3 in Indore and reviewed the progress of the project with officials.

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Indore-Ujjain to be MP's Growth Engine

During the visit, he said the state government is working to strengthen the future of Madhya Pradesh through information technology, modern science, employment generation and service sector expansion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our government is working to advance our future through IT, modern science, and many other ways, including in the employment and service sectors, under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan Area will be a growth engine for this transformation. IT Park 3, IT Park 4, IT Park Ujjain, The Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, and private sector projects are jointly creating a modern ecosystem that will propel Madhya Pradesh's digital economy to new heights. Today, I inspected IT Park 3 and this project is being completed at a cost of Rs 557 crore. The building is a green building, and its height will be the tallest in the state," CM Yadav told reporters.

IT Park-3: State's Tallest Building

The Chief Minister stressed that a 22-storey world-class building is being constructed over an area of approximately 11.5 lakh sq feet and it will become state's finest building and premier IT park. "Construction of 17 floors, along with a two-level basement, is currently underway. The building is slated for completion by the end of this year, with all types of IT and service sector services readily available from next year..." the CM said.

Additionally, CM Yadav highlighted that the state government was establishing Indore as the IT and service sector capital of the state.

CM Participates in 'Shala Prarambh Utsav'

Along with this, the Chief Minister also participated in the 'Shala Prarambh Utsav' programme under the 'School Chalein Hum Abhiyan' at Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in Indore. On this occasion, he visited an exhibition set up at the school, interacted with the students, and extended his best wishes for their bright future. (ANI)