The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, under CM Mohan Yadav, approved over Rs 10,630 crore for various projects. Key approvals include a Rs 4,600 crore loan for road development and a Rs 3,960 crore highway project.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved proposals worth over Rs 10,630 crore focused at accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening healthcare and cybersecurity systems and expanding social welfare initiatives in the state.

Infrastructure Boost

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved a government guarantee for a Rs 4,600 crore loan to the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) through NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) for construction and development of 12 roads. The Cabinet also approved the transfer of ownership of 22 selected highways, major district roads, other district roads and rural roads to MPRDC. Toll collections and other revenues from these roads will be used towards repayment and servicing of the loan.

In another major infrastructure decision, Rs 3,960.09 crore was approved for construction of the 91.64-km Seoni-Balaghat road as a four-lane highway with paved shoulders and other allied works.

Social Welfare and Empowerment

The Cabinet further sanctioned Rs 1,740 crore for the continued implementation of 19 schemes of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the financial years 2026 to 2031. The schemes will benefit poor, vulnerable and destitute persons, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, transgender persons and people affected by substance abuse, among others.

Healthcare and Cybersecurity Strengthened

To strengthen healthcare education and administration, the Cabinet approved 244 posts for the effective functioning of Madhya Pradesh Dhanwantri Health University in Ujjain. The posts include 154 regular positions, one contractual post and 89 outsourced positions.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 80 crore for the continued operation of the State Computer Security Incident/Response Operation Centre under the MP-CERT scheme for 2026-27 to 2030-31. The centre will work on cybersecurity incident response, risk mitigation, digital forensics and protection of critical government information infrastructure.

Other Key Decisions

In another decision, Rs 250.67 crore was approved for the continued operation of various programmes associated with the Office of the Resident Commissioner and Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi during the 16th Finance Commission period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.

The Cabinet also granted post-facto approval for Rs 78 lakh in incentives to three Madhya Pradesh players and three coaches associated with the Indian women's team that won the Women's T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2025 in Colombo. Players Sunita Sarathe of Narmadapuram, Durga Yeble of Betul and Sushma Patel of Damoh will receive Rs 25 lakh each, while coaches Sonu Golkar, Omprakash Pal and Deepak Pahade will receive Rs 1 lakh each in recognition of the team's gold-medal-winning performance. (ANI)