The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by CM Mohan Yadav, approved the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. Ministers lauded the move, calling it a historic and crucial step towards establishing legal parity and equality across all communities.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Singh on Sunday termed it a "crucial step" for the country after the state cabinet cleared the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Highlighting the historic nature of the decision, Singh stated that the cabinet meeting held in Jagdishpur holds immense significance due to the region's heritage of delivering vital messages on justice and equality. "The move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a crucial step for the country. While several other states have already made this decision, Madhya Pradesh is now moving forward in this direction," Singh told ANI.

Elaborating on the core features of the bill, the Minister emphasised that the UCC aims to establish absolute legal parity across communities. "Equal opportunities for all, equal laws for all, and no discrimination against anyone--these are the core features of the UCC. We congratulate the Chief Minister for getting this decision passed in the cabinet," he added.

Ministers Laud 'Historic' Move

Madhya Pradesh joins a growing list of states moving toward standardising personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights under a common legal framework. Welcoming the state government's latest legislative push, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria lauded the cabinet's approval of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft bill, terming it an "excellent and positive" decision.

Bhuria's remarks came shortly after the state cabinet cleared the draft bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow. "Yes, a very positive decision has been taken; we welcome and applaud the cabinet's approval of the Uniform Civil Code here today--it is an excellent decision," Bhuria said, expressing strong support for the move.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for convening a historic cabinet meeting in Jagdishpur, where the state Council of Ministers approved the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. "First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for holding this significant cabinet meeting here in Jagdishpur--a location that embodies the Prime Minister's vision of "development through heritage." We can witness this vision in action here; our kings and ancestors built this magnificent fort, and the then-Chief Minister named the area Jagdishpur. Now, the current Chief Minister has allocated Rs 10 crore for a restoration campaign to revitalise the fort. Furthermore, the introduction and cabinet approval of the Uniform Civil Code bill here--a matter of great national importance--is truly commendable. I express my deep gratitude, as this will greatly benefit all our brothers and sisters", she said.

Ahead of the state assembly session, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Pratima Bagri on Sunday announced that Madhya Pradesh is poised to become the fourth state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). "We are discussing the Uniform Civil Code, and Madhya Pradesh is set to become the fourth state to implement it across the entire region. It fosters a spirit of harmony and reflects a perspective that views all citizens equally. I thank Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav for adopting this approach and assuring all citizens--through this Code--that past injustices will end. Harmful rituals and customs--whether it be 'Triple Talaq' or atrocities committed against ordinary citizens--will be brought to an end. I fully support the UCC and am confident that the people of Madhya Pradesh will support it as well", she said.

Bill to be Tabled in Monsoon Session

Earlier, in a significant legislative move, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Jagdishpur. The Bill is now set to be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly during the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to commence tomorrow.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the approval was unanimous. "Today, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has wholeheartedly and unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. I wish to extend my congratulations to my esteemed Cabinet colleagues and to all of you," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)