The Mohan Yadav-led MP cabinet approved development works worth Rs 6,940 crore. This includes a 3% DA hike for government employees to 58%, the Mahana Micro Irrigation Project, and the Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme for OBC youth.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat (Mantralaya) on Monday and the council of ministers gave a nod to various development works worth Rs 6,940 crore and the continuation of several schemes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Approvals and Welfare Initiatives

The Cabinet also approved Rs 82.39 crore for the Mahana Micro Irrigation Project in Rewa district, along with a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance for government employees and dearness relief for pensioners w.e.f July 1, 2025, raising it to 58 per cent.

Apart from this, the council of ministers approved several welfare proposals, including the implementation of the Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme for youth from Other Backwards Classes (OBC). During the training period, eligible male candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month, while female candidates will receive Rs 1,100 per month. Training will be conducted at 40 centres across 10 locations in the state, with separate facilities for male and female candidates. At least 35 per cent of the seats will be reserved for women candidates.

The Cabinet further approved a proposal of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to provide Rs 18,000 per month as honorarium to guest teachers working in institutions for persons with disabilities, in line with the honorarium provided to Class-1 guest teachers in the School Education Department.

Department-wise Financial Sanctions

Commercial Tax Department

Among the approvals granted for multiple schemes of various departments, Rs 2933 crores was approved for rural housing and transport infrastructure development projects under the Commercial Tax Department. Additionally, Rs 37 crore was allocated for maintenance of commercial tax tribunals and departmental assets, and Rs 162 crore for IT and establishment expenses for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Public Works Department

Similarly, under the Public Works Department, approval was granted for the continuation of 17 schemes, including Rs 691 crore for the construction of the Mantralaya building, Vidhan Sabha and MLA rest house facilities, Rs 731 crore for government residences, state guest house and office buildings, Rs 565 crore for project implementation unit-related works and Rs 379 crore for capital project establishment expenditure.

Tribal Affairs Department

The Tribal Affairs Department received Rs 102 crore for the continuation of three schemes related to promotion, research, training and development of tribal culture for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department got approval for 22 welfare schemes worth Rs 865 crore, including Smart PDS, Chief Minister Ration Aapke Gram, Ujjwala, PM Gati Shakti, and the Chief Minister Yuva Annadoot Scheme.

Other approvals include Rs 354.03 crore for the scheme of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rs 3.90 crore for maintenance of departmental assets, Rs 16.50 crore for the Controller of Legal Metrology office, and Rs 16 crore for the formation of the Food Commission for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31. (ANI)