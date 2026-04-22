Madhya Pradesh BJP has served a show-cause notice to MLA Pritam Lodhi for threatening an IPS officer. The threat came in a video after his son was involved in an accident in Shivpuri, injuring five people. He has three days to respond.

BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice to MLA

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) served a notice to party MLA Pritam Lodhi over threatening an IPS officer posted as SDOP, Karera in Shivpuri district, asking him to clarify his position within three days.

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Son's Accident Triggers Controversy

On April 16, MLA Pritam Lodhi's son, Dinesh Lodhi, hit bikes and women walking on foot, leaving five people, including two women, injured via his overspeeding SUV in the Karera area of Shivpuri district on Thursday.

Later, Lodhi released a self-made video, describing the development and cooperation with the police in connection with the accident. In the video, the BJP MLA could be heard threatening SDOP Karera, Ayush Jakhar.

Following this, MP BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal took cognisance of the matter and issued a show-cause notice against MLA Lodhi, asking him to respond within three days and in case of noncompliance, disciplinary action will be taken against him.

"The conduct you displayed recently is highly objectionable. The conduct you engaged in is not in conformity with party discipline. Please submit your explanation within three days. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action being taken against you," the notice read.

MLA's Video Statement and Threat

Notably, in the self-made video, BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi could be heard saying, "We took cognisance of the accident case involving Dinesh (MLA's son) and cooperated with the police at every step. I immediately asked the police station in charge to register a crime. I also got in touch with the SP in this regard, and I have a recording of it all. A case was registered in the matter on my call. The next day, the officer phoned me, claiming he received a call from Delhi, and asking me to surrender the vehicle. I handed over the vehicle, and it was bailed out the next day. Again, I received the SP's call, asking to present Dinesh before the police station. Acting on it, he was produced and released after their paperwork."

"When he reached halfway, he was again called, making some excuse, and scolded him. They told him that he would neither contest the election here nor appear. Now, I would like to say to SP Sahab that he should clarify to the public that we cooperated in this case and also, who was instructing him from Delhi...Is the police running the BJP in Shivpuri? Is there no top leadership in MP that he is receiving instruction from Delhi? I want to reveal facts in this. I also urge the police department to reveal the facts within 15 days about how much we cooperated in the matter."

"If the police fail to reveal the facts, then I want to say over the SDOP's remark of "neither contest the election here nor appear", that I will take 10,000 workers to the residence of SDOP and fill it with cow dung that his seven generations could not clean," he said in the video. (ANI)