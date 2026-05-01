Nine people died and 28 were rescued after a cruise boat capsized at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences. CM Mohan Yadav visited the site, promising action and announcing ex-gratia for the victims.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed grief over the loss of nine people's lives in the capsizing of a cruise boat at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift recovery of those who are injured." https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2050169888556396901?s=20

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CM Mohan Yadav Visits Wreckage Site

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited the spot of the wreckage of the cruise boat, which capsized in the reservoir at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur Speaking at the incident site, CM Mohan Yadav said that the rescue operations are still underway and assured strict punishment to those responsible for the tragedy.

"9 bodies have been retrieved in the incident, and 28 people have been rescued. The rescue operation is still going on. A huge loss was averted due to the proactiveness of our jawans, administration and workers. We will not spare those who are found guilty in the incident," he said.

Mohan Yadav appreciated the efforts of the rescue workers and informed that Rs 51,000 will be given to the workers for their efforts "As soon as the administration received the information, SDRF, NDRF and our ministers and MLAs immediately went to the spot... All of them are continuously working for the rescue operation... I met the victims of the incident. I also announced Rs 51,000 for the workers who engaged in the rescue operations, and we will also honour the locals who worked in tandem with the administration," he said.

Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said. (ANI)