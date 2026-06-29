Five forest officials were seriously injured after being attacked by alleged land encroachers in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. The officials were on a routine patrol in the Gudi Forest Range when they were attacked with stones and sticks.

Several forest officials were allegedly attacked by a group of people while attempting to prevent encroachment on forest land in the Gudi Forest Range of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, leaving five personnel seriously injured, officials said.

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According to officials, the incident took place on Sunday when a team from the forest department was carrying out routine patrolling in the Gudi Forest Range. During the patrol, the team allegedly found a group of people encroaching on forest land. When the forest personnel tried to stop the encroachment, the accused allegedly attacked them using slingshots, stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to several officials.

All the injured forest personnel were immediately rushed to the Khandwa District Hospital for treatment. Officials said those who sustained minor injuries were discharged after receiving first aid, while five seriously injured personnel continue to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Investigation Underway, Officials Vow Action

Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta and Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain, accompanied by other police officials, visited the district hospital on Monday to enquire about the health condition of the injured personnel.

Speaking to ANI, SP Agam Jain said that a case had been registered at Piplod Police Station against around 10 named accused, along with some unidentified persons, in connection with the incident, adding that police teams were actively searching for the accused and assured that they would be arrested soon. "An incident took place in the Gudi Forest Range yesterday, where forest officials were on their routine patrol. Some people were allegedly encroaching on forest land, and when the forest personnel tried to stop them, they attacked the officials. We have registered a case at Piplod Police Station into the matter and efforts are underway to trace the accused. Strict action will be taken in this matter. Around 10 people are named as accused, along with some other persons. Our teams are actively working, and they will be arrested soon," Jain told ANI.

Meanwhile, Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta termed the incident "very unfortunate" and praised the forest department personnel for their continuous efforts to safeguard government forest land from encroachment. "What happened yesterday is very unfortunate. I salute our forest department team for their continuous efforts to protect the government forests from encroachment. But it is very unfortunate that some people, driven by short-term greed, are not only damaging government land and attacking government employees but are also causing long-term harm to the country by degrading the environment and destroying forests," Collector Gupta said.

The Collector further said that statements of the injured forest personnel had been recorded during the hospital visit and assured strict legal action against those involved in the attack. "Five forest personnel sustained serious injuries in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital. Today, along with the SP, we visited the hospital and recorded their statements regarding how they were attacked with slingshots and sticks. Definitely, a concrete action will be taken in this case. No one involved in the attack will be spared, and strict action will be taken against all those responsible," he added.