  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Watch motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana

    A shocking video of a bike rider losing control and crashing into a clothing store has been caught on a CCTV camera.

    motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Telangana, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 10:16 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An out-of-control motorbike smashed into a clothing store in Telangana has emerged on social media. The CCTV video starts with a group of four people talking inside the cloth store. Then a Bajaj Pulsar bike smashed the doors and entered the shop straight towards the group. However, people inside the store managed to get out of the vehicle's way in the nick of time. 

    On the other hand, the bike rider was thrown over the table by the force of the collision. He was seen getting tossed over the counter towards the end but managed to get up, avoiding any serious injuries. Also, the customers were escaped without any damages.
     
    The incident took place on Monday at Raavichettu Bazaar in Telangana's Khammam district. The CCTV video suggests that the accident was caused by the failure of the motorcycle's brakes. 

    Reportedly, when the man flung off the bike was asked about what happened, he replied the brakes had failed. Police have seized the bike, and an inquiry has been launched into the incident. Take a look.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot-dnm

    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot

    Video Icon
    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued as IMD predicts heavy showers due to depression in Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    United States joins India-led International Solar Alliance as 101st member

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022 Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10000 honorarium for Anganwadi ASHA workers gcw

    UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Did Mahesh Bhatt throw chappal at Kangana Ranaut? Here's what sister Rangoli tweeted RCB

    Did Mahesh Bhatt throw chappal at Kangana Ranaut? Here's what sister Rangoli tweeted (Throwback Thursday)

    Video Icon
    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot-dnm

    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept

    GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Video Icon
    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more

    Video Icon
    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Big decision likely on minimum pension rate soon; EPF interest unlikely to change

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon