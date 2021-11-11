SHOCKING: Watch motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana

An out-of-control motorbike smashed into a clothing store in Telangana has emerged on social media. The CCTV video starts with a group of four people talking inside the cloth store. Then a Bajaj Pulsar bike smashed the doors and entered the shop straight towards the group. However, people inside the store managed to get out of the vehicle's way in the nick of time.

On the other hand, the bike rider was thrown over the table by the force of the collision. He was seen getting tossed over the counter towards the end but managed to get up, avoiding any serious injuries. Also, the customers were escaped without any damages.



The incident took place on Monday at Raavichettu Bazaar in Telangana's Khammam district. The CCTV video suggests that the accident was caused by the failure of the motorcycle's brakes.

Reportedly, when the man flung off the bike was asked about what happened, he replied the brakes had failed. Police have seized the bike, and an inquiry has been launched into the incident. Take a look.