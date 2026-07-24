RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat described motherhood as the foundation of human civilisation, stating that the creation, nurturing, and continuity of life are impossible without it. He highlighted a mother's role as a child's first teacher and guide.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood, describing it as the foundation of human civilisation, according to a press release.

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on "Contemporary Motherhood" at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. According to the release, Bhagwat observed that asking a man to speak on motherhood was "a paradox" as motherhood is a domain that naturally belongs to women. He noted that Vishwa Mangalya Sabha had already held extensive deliberations on the subject and referred to the contributions of thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in highlighting the significance of motherhood.

Enduring Relevance of Motherhood

Emphasising the enduring relevance of the institution of motherhood, Bhagwat said, "The creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood," adding that a mother is a child's first teacher and remains the strongest source of emotional strength throughout life. He further said that while human beings possess the power of thought, it is mothers who guide that thought in the right direction.

Strengthening Family Life

The RSS chief also stressed the importance of strengthening family life and encouraging meaningful conversations within households. According to the release, he said parents should patiently answer their children's questions, continue expanding their own knowledge and lead by example, noting that children learn more through conduct than instruction.

Confidence in Indian Cultural Heritage

Bhagwat also cautioned against what he described as misconceptions surrounding Indian culture and traditions, asserting that India's civilisational foundations remain strong and enduring. He said society should move forward with confidence in its cultural heritage, knowledge systems and history. Highlighting the Indian worldview, he said unity amid diversity forms the essence of Indian culture and urged society to strengthen family values and social institutions instead of adopting lifestyles without reflection.

Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Meeting

According to the release, the two-day National Enlightenment Meeting, held on July 23 and 24 under the theme "Nation Building through Motherhood," brought together around 280 women from across the country to deliberate on contemporary motherhood, changing social realities and the role of mothers in preserving India's family system. The concluding session was attended by more than 900 women leaders and distinguished participants, while between 2,000 and 2,500 women had registered for the dialogue on the theme.

The release further stated that during 2026, Vishwa Mangalya Sabha organised conventions across 23 provinces, engaging nearly 37,000 women in discussions on Indian family values, motherhood and cultural nurturing. The organisation is currently active in 33 provinces across India with nearly six lakh women associated with its initiatives and has expanded its activities to 14 countries, including the United States and the Netherlands.

Founded in 2010 in Nagpur under the guidance of Param Pujya Acharya Swami Jitendranath Ji Maharaj, Vishwa Mangalya Sabha works to promote women's leadership, value-based upbringing, social awareness and community service through the guiding principles of Sanskar (Values), Samarthya (Capability), Sadachar (Character) and Seva (Service), the release added. (ANI)