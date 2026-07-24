Congress held a meeting in Bengaluru to select Karnataka's District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. KC Venugopal announced a 50% representation for SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities in these key organisational posts.

Congress to Appoint New DCC Presidents

A Congress Observers' meeting was held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, and Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. The party is looking to select the Karnataka District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, KC Venugopal said that a minimum of 50 per cent representation from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities will be ensured for the selection of DCC presidents. With six names submitted from each district and discussions with the Pradesh Congress Committee members, the central leadership will take the final decision.

He said that the party has appointed 762 DCC presidents out of 1,054 districts. The Congress leader said, "Today, we conducted a meeting of the observers who have been deputed for the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan process. The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is the process through which the selection of DCC Presidents is carried out. We have 1,054 districts across India. Out of these 1,054 districts, we have already announced 762 DCC Presidents. The selection of DCC Presidents is one of the key factors in strengthening the organisation."

The Congress is set to announce DCC chiefs for Karnataka, Keralam, Assam, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Chandigarh, and Delhi. "After the selection of DCC Presidents, the DCC office bearers, Block Committees, Mandal Committees, and Booth Committees will be formed following the same process. Currently, only a few states, including Keralam, Assam, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, are left to complete this process. Now, we are proceeding with Karnataka along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Chandigarh, and Delhi," he added.

Selection Parameters and Process

Stating the parameters for the selection process, Venugopal added, "A minimum of 50 per cent representation should be from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities. Based on these criteria, six names will be submitted from each district. After that, we will hold personal discussions with the PCC President, Chief Minister, in-charge General Secretary, and CWC members. Finally, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi ji, we will take the final decision regarding the DCC Presidents."

Eye on 2028 and 2029 Elections

Further, he expressed confidence in the leadership of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, while the Congress also eyes the 2029 General Elections. "The situation in the country is quite alarming. That is exactly why Congress has to come forward with greater vigilance and a victory-oriented approach. Certainly, in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, I am very confident that under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, we will form the government again. The 2029 Parliamentary elections are also important. The current atmosphere suggests that Karnataka will play an important role. Our importance is not limited only to winning elections," the Congress General Secretary said.

Venugopal Slams Centre Over NEET-UG Issue

Slamming the Centre over the ongoing protests against the NEET-UG paper leak, Venugopal called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's midnight video of social media a "drama." He said, "You can see the student agitation happening in Delhi now. What has been the attitude of this Union Government? Every parent who has gone through the experience of sending their child for an examination is now suffering because the future of their children has been put at risk by this government. They (government) are being cruel to the students and destroying their future."

"Last night, at midnight, another drama took place. Why does the Prime Minister not call the protesting students and resolve the issue? Why not? He can decide within seconds. If he decides to remove his own Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, take decisions on the cases, announce compensation, and discuss the matter in Parliament, the situation could be different. In reality, the current situation has emerged because of the Prime Minister's attitude," he added.

Late at night, in a video message on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that "stricter" action would be taken against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill. (ANI)