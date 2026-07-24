Addressing the UNCITRAL's 60th-anniversary event, CJI Surya Kant underscored the importance of arbitration and mediation in preserving global commercial trust, stating they ensure that disputes do not become barriers to international trade.

Arbitration and Mediation Preserve Trust in Global Commerce: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday highlighted the importance of arbitration and mediation in preserving trust in global commerce, saying the two mechanisms ensure that commercial disputes do not become barriers to international trade. Addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference commemorating the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) in New Delhi, the CJI highlighted the enduring relevance of alternative dispute resolution in an increasingly interconnected global economy. "The world has changed beyond recognition since ancient times. Yet the fundamental challenge remains unchanged: how do we preserve trust when disagreements arise? Arbitration and mediation represent two of the most enduring answers that the international legal order has fashioned to this question. Together, they ensure that commercial disputes become mere interruptions to trade rather than obstacles to it," Justice Surya Kant said.

UNCITRAL's Role in Harmonising Trade Law

UNCITRAL, established by the United Nations, plays a central role in promoting the harmonisation and modernisation of international trade law by developing legislative and non-legislative instruments to facilitate cross-border trade and investment. According to the United Nations, UNCITRAL's membership is structured to represent different legal traditions and varying levels of economic development, while its inclusive working methods have enabled the widespread acceptance of its legal texts across jurisdictions. The Commission also works closely with international and regional organisations, both intergovernmental and non-governmental, to advance international commercial law and facilitate cooperation in the field. The conference marking UNCITRAL's six decades of work brought together legal experts, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the evolving framework of international trade law and dispute resolution.

Judiciary's Commitment to Justice

Earlier this month, Chief Justice Surya Kant had reiterated the judiciary's commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable and expeditious justice while addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by the All India Senior Advocates Association. During the event, he said the strength of the judiciary lies in the partnership between the Bench and the Bar and noted that appointments to the Supreme Court are made after an exhaustive evaluation process by the Collegium, taking into account judicial merit, integrity, experience and regional representation. Justice Surya Kant had also lauded the Supreme Court Bar for its role in strengthening the justice delivery system and reaffirmed the apex court's commitment to delivering timely and effective justice while maintaining the highest standards in judicial appointments. (ANI)