Mother-son pilot duo fly plane together on Mother’s Day, viral video delighted netizens

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, a mother-son pilot duo video emerged on social media and has inspired several netizens also bought a smile on their face. The video shows a mother and son duo announcing on an Indigo Airlines flight wearing the uniform of a pilot.

Interestingly, on Sunday, May 8, which happens to be Mother’s Day, the mom-son duo fly together for the very first time as co-pilots. The video shows, 24-year-old pilot Aman Thakur entering the plane with a beautiful bouquet of roses and presenting it to the co-pilot, who is his mother. The young pilot has also been seen hugging his mother on this special occasion. Following this, the young pilot addresses passengers and speaks about Mother’s Day and after travelling as a passenger for 24 years today he got a chance to fly with his mother as a co-pilot.

This flight transpires to be the first one where the young pilot flying the plane and his mother is in the passenger seat. Aman Thakur informed the passengers about this unique opportunity on his aircraft. After learning about the beautiful moment onboard passengers applaud him as well.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 6422 views and 514 likes. Social media users loved the memorable moment and showered their compliments on the mother-son pilot duo. A user wrote, "Anuj, excellent video. Appreciate the kid giving respect to his mom on Mother’s Day. glad this generation is still upholding values." Another person commented, "Really heart touching this is call real love son and mom." Watch the video.

