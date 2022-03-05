Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday

    The prices will rise in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand among other places.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 5:07 PM IST

    Following price hikes in milk prices by Amul and Parag Milk Foods, Mother Dairy on Saturday announced to increase milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other cities by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Sunday. The company cited rise in procurement costs as the reason for increasing milk prices.

    “In view of the rising procurement prices (amount paid to farmers), fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022,” the company said on Saturday.

    The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold, it said, adding that procurement prices have alone firmed up by about 8-9 per cent since July 2021. Other costs have also gone up.

    “The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only 4 per cent, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders,” Mother Dairy said.

    The announcement comes within days after Amul and Parag Milk Foods increased prices by Rs 2 per litre each.

    Check new prices:

    ·         Full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre from Sunday, up from Rs 57 per litre on Saturday.

    ·         Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 49, while double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49 per litre.

    ·         Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 46 from Rs 44 per litre.

    Mother Dairy milk is available in over 100 cities across the country.

    Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from March 1. Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd has also raised the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from March 1. GCMMF sells 150 lakh litres of milk per day, out of which Delhi-NCR accounts for around 37 lakh litres per day, news agency PTI reported. 

