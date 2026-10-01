Former GHMC corporator Akula Srivani has slammed the Telangana Police for filing a non-bailable case against her. She claims she visited a school to question a teacher who was allegedly forcing students not to follow their culture and tradition.

'What crimes have I committed?': Srivani Slams Police Case

Former Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporator of Saroornagar, Akula Srivani has slammed the Telangana Police for case against her, stating that she had not committed any crime and went to a school recently after receiving complaints from the students that a teacher from the school is forcing them and demanding that “they not follow our culture and tradition” Srivani asked why “non-bailable case” had been registered against her and asserted that she did not make any hate speech.

"What crimes have I committed for the police to justify non-bailable cases against me? I went to a school recently after receiving complaints from the students that a teacher from the school is forcing them and demanding that they not follow our culture and tradition...I questioned the school management and the teacher...,” she said. “The school management also promised that they would remove her directly from the school...I just want to ask one question: on what basis have you taken the social media video and filed non-bailable cases against me? I have not questioned the religion, nor have I given any hate speech there," she added.

Police Register Case After Viral Video of Ruckus

A case was against Srivani, after she and her supporters allegedly created a ruckus at a school in Saroornagar, Hyderabad. Srivani alleged that a class teacher was removing rakhis and tilak from students and teaching students against PM Modi and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. She questioned the school principal and teacher, and a video of the confrontation went viral on social media. The Saroornagar police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. Upon receiving information that a student was being asked to remove rakhis and other sacred thread from his hand, the BJP corporator went to the school to question the same. The corporator and her followers allegedly threatened and created a ruckus in the school. A case has been registered. Both parties will be called for recording statements and action will be taken accordingly," a Saroornagar police official said. (ANI)