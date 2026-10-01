Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspected eastern Bengaluru's infra works, directing officials to use a two-track approach: provide immediate relief for issues like potholes and traffic, while planning long-term solutions.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday directed officials to fast-track ongoing road and infrastructure works in eastern Bengaluru and ensure that immediate problems faced by citizens are addressed without waiting for long-term projects to be completed.

According to a release, the Minister reviewed the status of road works, drainage, traffic management, land acquisition, electricity infrastructure and other civic works during a detailed inspection of the Sarjapur Road–Dommasandra–Gunjur–Varthur–Balagere corridor and surrounding areas. He directed officials to adopt a two-track approach- provide immediate relief wherever possible while simultaneously planning permanent solutions for recurring problems.

Two-Track Approach for Civic Issues

The Minister directed officials to identify and address potholes, waterlogging, traffic bottlenecks and other problems affecting residents and motorists on priority. Where temporary measures can provide immediate relief, these should be undertaken without delay, he said. At locations requiring permanent intervention, officials should prepare integrated plans and ensure that long-term solutions are implemented without further delay.

Directives on Major Infrastructure Hurdles

Land Acquisition and Alternative Solutions

Reviewing land requirements for road widening and infrastructure projects, the Minister sought clarity on land availability and the status of acquisition. He directed officials to coordinate with property owners and concerned departments and initiate acquisition and other statutory measures wherever required. At the same time, they were asked to examine temporary and alternative solutions so that road works do not remain stalled while land-related issues are being resolved.

Drainage Network Overhaul

The Minister directed officials to identify locations prone to waterlogging and examine the drainage network to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater. Officials were asked to explore feasible routes for connecting local drainage networks to main drains and, wherever necessary, develop solutions involving pipelines and chambers to ensure that water is effectively discharged. He stressed that temporary arrangements should be used wherever necessary to provide immediate relief, while permanent works should be taken up to prevent the problem from recurring.

Traffic Management and Road Design

Reviewing traffic conditions at various junctions, Gowda directed officials to undertake small but targeted road improvements, including modifications to road curves and junctions wherever required. Available road space should be utilised more efficiently to improve traffic movement, he said, adding that each junction should be assessed individually and solutions designed around its specific local problem.

Call for Integrated Planning and Coordination

The Minister directed officials to factor in future major transport projects, including elevated roads and Metro expansion, while planning ongoing road works. KRDCL, Metro and other concerned departments must coordinate their works so that one project does not obstruct or undermine another, he said. “We should not be in a situation where a road is opened up again tomorrow because today's work was not planned keeping tomorrow's infrastructure in mind,” he told officials, stressing the need for integrated execution.

Officials were directed to identify BESCOM transformers and electricity poles obstructing roads and traffic and relocate them wherever necessary. Poles that are no longer in use or are creating public inconvenience should also be reviewed and removed wherever required, he said.

Gowda directed officials to immediately repair potholes, damaged stretches and roadside pits and make the roads motorable. Where necessary, gravel should be laid to improve road surfaces, while pending works should be completed at the earliest. Officials were also directed to accelerate newly commenced projects, the release said.

The Minister directed officials to inspect instances of private shops and other encroachments on government land and take action in accordance with the law. Areas required for road development and public use should be identified and encroachments cleared wherever necessary, he said.

Officials were directed to ensure that ongoing water-supply works do not unnecessarily inconvenience motorists and residents. Pipelines and construction material lying along roadsides should be properly managed and the works completed at the earliest, he said.

Gowda directed officials to immediately remove debris and silt accumulated along roadsides and restore the affected stretches for public use. Locations where water is accumulating along roadsides should also be identified and appropriate drainage arrangements made, he said.

Damaged slabs on footpaths should be repaired and pedestrian pathways maintained in a safe and usable condition, the Minister directed.

Gowda also reviewed action taken by officials on previously identified unauthorised buildings and directed them to proceed with further action in pending cases in accordance with the rules.

The Minister stressed that road, drainage, electricity, water-supply, Metro and other infrastructure works must be planned and executed in coordination with one another. “Urgent works must be completed first, pending works must be accelerated, and progress must be reviewed continuously,” he directed officials, emphasising that coordination between departments should not become a reason for delay or inconvenience to citizens.

MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali, Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner D.S. Ramesh, Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner Dr. Dakshayini K., Chief Engineer Lokesh, and officials from KRDCL, BESCOM, Metro, BWSSB and other concerned departments were present during the inspection.

Minister Expresses Displeasure Over Delays

During the inspection, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed strong displeasure with KRDCL officials over the condition of the road between Dommasandra Circle and Varthur. The stretch is witnessing significant traffic congestion, but officials cited land acquisition as one of the requirements for road development.

Orders Immediate Action on Dommasandra-Varthur Stretch

The Minister questioned why work could not begin with the land already available. “Forget land acquisition for the moment. I am folding my hands and asking you first clear the debris from the available space and at least put gravel and make the road motorable,” he told the officials. He also questioned the need for land acquisition for the road over the Varthur lake bund when, according to officials at the inspection, considerable space was already available there for road development.

Questions Inaction on Encroachments

Gowda further pointed out that several establishments between Gunjur and Dommasandra had allegedly encroached upon more than eight feet of road-side space. “What were the officials doing while these encroachments were taking place? Even after the encroachments have contributed to the worsening traffic situation, why has action not been taken? How much longer should ordinary citizens suffer because of these delays?” he questioned. He also directed officials to relocate transformers situated at road curves where they were obstructing traffic and road development. (ANI)