Delhi HC orders round-the-clock police protection for the mother of an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi violence case. The court acted after seeing CCTV footage of her house being attacked by locals, including the family of a deceased person.

'Cannot be left vulnerable': HC on seeing CCTV footage

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi Police to ensure adequate police deployment near the house of a woman whose son is an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi violence case. The High Court gave direction after perusing the CCTV footage which reportedly showed locals attacking the house of the petitioner. The house was allegedly attacked by the local residents, including the family members of a deceased person. The mother of accused approached the High Court seeking a direction to the local police to provide immediate and adequate police protection to her and her family.

Justice Girish Kathpalia after seeing the CCTV footage said, "It is indeed a serious situation. Whatever be the legal proceedings pertaining to FIR, the same are against son of the petitioner, and the same law will take its course, but petitioner cannot be left vulnerable and prone to such violence."

"As depicted in the CCTV footage, house of petitioner is in a narrow lane, so it is not difficult to protect the same by deploying police officials in the lane itself, " Justice Kathpalia observed.

Round-the-clock Deployment Ordered

He said that till the situation becomes normal, the personnel of Police Station Uttam Nagar shall ensure continuous round the clock deployment in that area, especially in the lane where house of the petitioner exists. The High court has also sought a report from Delhi Police within a week.

"Status report be filed within one week along with some reliable documentary record to show sufficient deployment of police in the area and other steps be taken to prevent any further violence," the High Court ordered on September 30.

Petitioner's House Attacked with Stones, Bricks

During the hearing Senior Advocate Warisha Farasat and Abdul Gaffar appeared for the petitioner. They submitted that during past two days, some of the local residents including the family members of the person who got killed leading to FIR, have been attacking house of the petitioner quite violently, including by throwing stones and bricks.

Inspector Mukesh Kumar from PS Uttam Nagar was present during the hearing. He assured that sufficient deployment of local police to ensure that no untoward incident takes place again in the area. (ANI)