Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday ridiculed the legal cases against him as "absurd" and called himself "the most raided person," adding that nothing substantial has been found against him yet. In an interview with ANI, Chidambaram addressed the money laundering cases against him, including the Chinese visa and INX media scams and called them baseless.

On the Chinese Visa Scam

He stated that the Chinese visa scam case involves "a dead man" who has never been questioned. Karti Chidambaram has challenged the framing of charges against him in the CBI case arising from the alleged Chinese Visa scam. Karti's plea contends that there is a complete absence of essential ingredients required to invoke Sections 8 and 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as Section 204 of the Indian Penal Code. It has been argued that there is nothing on record to even remotely indicate any demand or acceptance of illegal gratification.

Speaking to ANI, Karti expressed his cluelessness about allegation of his role in the scam and shifted the blame to the government for issuing the visa. He further said that several other people involved in the case have not been named or interrogated.

"I do have a foreign bank account. I do have assets outside. You should actually read the chargesheets against me. You will understand how absurd they are," Chidambaram said.

"The Chinese visa scam is a dead man, apparently, giving cash to a person who was known to me. A dead man who's never been interrogated. So that's the level of the case. No public servant is named in the case. So I do not know who I corrupted, who I influenced. I could have only influenced a ghost. Because I can't issue a visa, can I? Somebody in the government has issued a visa. And then if I gave my recommendation, which was illegal, and somebody had to act on the recommendation, right? And the person acting on the recommendation is also at fault, correct? But they have not named the person who is at fault. So there's no public servant there. So that case is at that level of seriousness," he added.

‘Unconstitutional is being done under legal sanction’

The Congress MP further alleged that "everything unconstitutional is being done under legal sanction."

"Every draconian act...Every cruel act in this world is done under legal veneer. Jesus Christ was crucified because Pontius Pilate gave a judgment against him under Roman law prevailing in Jerusalem at that time and he was crucified. Every act that ISIS is doing in America is by legal sanction. Whatever the Nazis did to the Jews, was by legal law, because the, the German parliament passed, the Reichstag passed those laws... So whatever illegal, draconian act which happens in the world, happens under illegal veneer. So everything which is amoral, And according to me, completely unconstitutional is being done under legal sanction," he stated.

"Yes, every raid is legal. Every arrest is legal in India because the magistrate signs off. Every custody is legal. Everybody who's not been given bail is legal," he added.

Clarification on INX Media Case

The Congress MP further clarified on the INX media case, stating that his bail order reaffirms that he "never spoke, met or influenced any government servant."

"I have never spoken to anybody in government about any private business's interest, asking them to do one thing or the other. I'm categorically telling you this. Of course. I've never told my father to do anything. And look at the bail order for the INX case. What does it say? It says that there has been no evidence to suggest that this person has ever spoken, met or influenced any government servant. That's all," he said.

‘Filing an FIR is the easiest thing to do in India’

Regarding the FIRs against him, he described the filing of an FIR as "the easiest thing to do" in India.

"FIR I can file against you in my Devakotai police station. I'll have an FIR against you. You'll be coming there. Filing an FIR in India is the easiest thing to do...And about other cases, one is for 9,86,000 rupees. And the other case is for 25,000,000 rupees. So, actually, you must go and file an RTI to find out how much the government has spent on legal fees in these cases," Chidambaram said.

‘A signal to the world’

He further alleged that the government is using the cases against him to show their prowess and send a signal to the world, asserting their authority.

"It is a signal to the world at large that if we can go after the former Home Minister and Finance Minister, we can go after anybody. It's a signal to the world. That's all. We can harass him. We can block him. We can go after him. We can go after his son. We can go after everybody. It's a signal to the world. That's all," he said.

On the Future of the Cases

On being asked about the future of the cases against him, he quoted Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao, to assert that "All cases will die, but the cases in India will never die."

"As Narsimha Rao said, the judge will die, the lawyer will die, the respondent will die, the petitioner will die, the case will never die. Unfortunately, there are many IAS officers who have all been pulled into this, because without pulling the IAS officer, you can't bring me Into the case. All of them, unfortunately, are going through this pain. I will outlive all of them because I am younger than all of them. But nothing will happen," he stated.