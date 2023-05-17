Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 17) said that most divorces seem to arise from love marriages. During a hearing for a transfer petition related to a matrimonial dispute, a counsel for the case mentioned that the marriage was a love marriage.

    Justice Gavai, one of the judges presiding over the case, responded by noting that divorces from love marriages appear to be common. The court then suggested mediation, but the husband opposed the proposal.

    The top court further stated that, with reference to recent legal judgments, it could grant a divorce without the husband's consent. Finally, the bench referred the case for mediation.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
