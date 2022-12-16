'Don't underestimate Congress; it is the only party which can bring down BJP': Rahul Gandhi

"A common misconception is that the Congress party is over. But I can assure you that the Congress Party will never be finished, and the Congress will bring down the BJP," said Rahul Gandhi.

On the 100th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the narrative that Congress is ineffective and withering away is incorrect. He also said that Congress is not a fascist party, so there is room for disagreement.

While addressing a press in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mark my words, the Congress will bring down the Bharatiya Janata Party because we are the party that will not give up the fight." Added that the party's tradition, which is not limited to Rajasthan, is not to shut anyone down.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the main issue for the Congress party is that the voices of grassroots workers need to be heard. "And as for this bayanbaazi, it's strictly for the press. You, people, make fun of it; as a result, your papers get sold. However, there is no issue in our organisational structure."

"Ours is not a fascist or dictatorial party. We welcome discussion and debate. And it's not just about Rajasthan. Congress has a tradition of not scaring and shutting down party leaders who want to speak out. Obviously, the dissent must not have a significant impact on the party. And when the press wants to say something, we don't intimidate them at all," Gandhi continued.

Rahul Gandhi commented on the departure of several Congress leaders, saying, "They are free to leave because they cannot fight the BJP. The more, the merrier."

According to Rahul Gandhi, Congress has made mistakes in the past; there is no denial about that. Rahul Gandhi said, "I also think that Congress leaders, including myself, have grown distant from the people, and this distance is not physical distance, but the distance of suffering."

