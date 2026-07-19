Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a BAC meeting, seeking cooperation. The session is set to be stormy, with opposition protesting the NCPI's inclusion and key contentious bills like the FCRA amendment on the agenda.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing tomorrow, and discussed the legislative agenda and matters of public importance with representatives of the government and various political parties.

In the meeting, the Speaker invited representatives of all political parties to put forward their views on issues of public importance that they wished to be taken up during the session, according to Lok Sabha sources. Lok Sabha members representing the treasury and the opposition parties exchanged views on the legislative and other business proposed to be taken up during the Session. Members also suggested several matters of public importance and national concern to be taken up for discussion during the course of the Session.

Speaker Birla emphasised the importance of constructive deliberations, meaningful participation and adherence to the highest parliamentary traditions. He appealed to all parties to extend their full cooperation in ensuring the smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings so that issues concerning the people can be discussed in a comprehensive and productive manner. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) took note of the suggestions made by the MPs. The scheduling of discussions and allocation of time for various items of business will be finalised in accordance with the established parliamentary procedures and in consultation with the Government and leaders of political parties, the sources said. The Speaker also expressed confidence that all members would work collectively to ensure a productive and dignified Monsoon Session in the larger public interest.

Stormy Session Ahead with New Party Debut

The Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several issues. The session, scheduled to stretch till August 13, will also mark the parliamentary debut of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), formed by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged their faction and aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the media at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

All-Party Meeting and Opposition Protest

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting in the Parliament House Complex to discuss issues relating to the ensuing Monsoon Session. In total, the meeting was attended by 58 Leaders from 40 political parties, including Ministers. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated that Legislative Business for the ensuing Monsoon Session has already been published in Bulletin Part-II by both the Secretariats of Parliament on July 16. The Session will provide a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days. Opposition parties staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre, protesting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's invitation to the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to participate in the meeting. They later returned to take part in the discussions after a few minutes. This came as the Lok Sabha Speaker has allowed separate seating for the 20 rebel TMC MPs who announced a merger with the NCPI. Kiren Rijiju said that the walkout staged by the opposition leaders should not be seen as a boycott, as it was symbolic in nature.

Key Legislative Business on the Agenda

According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, the Centre is set to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which will replace the ordinance increasing the maximum strength of judges in the apex court from 33 to 37. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, will table the Bill in the Lower House of Parliament.

Contentious Bills to be Tabled

In the upcoming session, the Centre is expected to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The FCRA Amendment Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting." The Bill has become a major issue of contention ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, as the state houses a major Christian population and several NGOs and organisations drawing funds under the FCRA. (ANI)