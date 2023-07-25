Monsoon session: INDIA alliance planning to bring no-confidence motion against NDA govt

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The meeting took place in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, before the start of the business proceedings on the fourth day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    Parties belonging to the recently formed opposition alliance, INDIA, are considering the possibility of bringing a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha, according to sources. During a meeting held on Tuesday morning, the floor leaders of Congress and other like-minded parties discussed the proposal for the motion.

    The meeting took place in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, before the start of the business proceedings on the fourth day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Several prominent leaders from the alliance, including Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari from Congress, Raghav Chadha from Aam Aadmi Party, and Derek O'Brien from Trinamool Congress, were present.

    Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed multiple adjournments due to the opposition's demands for a comprehensive discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per sources, the opposition parties are evaluating different options, including a no-confidence motion, as it would necessitate a response from Prime Minister Modi and allow for a discussion on the Manipur violence as well.

    Since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, opposition members have been protesting and raising slogans in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to repeated adjournments. The government has expressed its readiness to discuss the situation in Manipur, but the opposition is insisting on conducting the discussion under a rule that involves voting.

    Earlier this month, a coalition of twenty-six like-minded opposition parties came together and named their alliance INDIA.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
