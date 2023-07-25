Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi court acquits ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in 2012 airhostess Geetika Sharma suicide case

    On August 5, 2012, Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess employed with Kanda's MLDR airlines, was tragically found dead at her residence in Ashok Vihar, North West Delhi. In a heart-wrenching suicide note, she cited "harassment" by Gopal Goyal Kanda and his associate Aruna Chadha as the reason for taking her own life.

    Delhi court acquits ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in 2012 airhostess Geetika Sharma suicide case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha have been acquitted by a Delhi court in the case of abetment of suicide of former air hostess Geetika Sharma. The court cited the prosecution's failure to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt as the reason for the acquittal.

    As per the court's order, Kanda and Chadha are required to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and be present if the police decide to appeal against their acquittal.

    Kanda, who served as a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana, had been facing multiple charges, including abetment of suicide (306), criminal intimidation (506), destruction of evidence (201), criminal conspiracy (120B), and forgery (466). Additionally, there were accusations of rape (376) and unnatural sex (377) against him, but they were later dropped by the Delhi High Court.

    WATCH: Madhya Pradesh revenue staffer swallows bribe money after spotting cops in Katni

    About the 2012 air-hostess Geetika Sharma's suicide case

    On August 5, 2012, Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess employed with Kanda's MLDR airlines, was tragically found dead at her residence in Ashok Vihar, North West Delhi. In a heart-wrenching suicide note, she cited "harassment" by Gopal Goyal Kanda and his associate Aruna Chadha as the reason for taking her own life.

    As a result of the case being registered, Kanda, who is also the leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party and holds a position as an MLA from the Sirsa Assembly constituency in Haryana, was compelled to step down from his role as the minister of state for home.

    3-month-old clip showing man in Agra being thrashed and urinated upon goes viral; cops nab suspect

    The incident garnered significant media attention and public outrage, leading to a lengthy legal battle. However, on July 25, 2023, a Delhi court acquitted both Kanda and Chadha, stating that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. While the court's decision marked the end of the trial, the tragic episode left behind a profound impact on Geetika's family and continues to be remembered as a distressing chapter in India's legal history.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details AJR

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon