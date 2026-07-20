Congress MPs are set to meet to devise strategy for Parliament's Monsoon Session. MP Manish Tewari has moved a motion to discuss a new anti-defection law, while key bills on Supreme Court judges and the national song are on the agenda.

Congress Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) are scheduled to meet at 10:30 am today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament. The MPs will be briefed regarding the decisions taken during the opposition floor leaders' meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said, "Today we are having a meeting at 10:30 am. Definitely, the Congress party, after discussing with the INDIA alliance partners, will come out and explain to us what strategy is to be followed. We will definitely follow the strategy given by the party..."

Manish Tewari seeks debate on new anti-defection law

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law aimed at curbing what he termed "mass political defections" driven by opportunism.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tewari urged the House to suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business to deliberate on the contours of a new anti-defection framework.

Monsoon Session begins, key Bills on agenda

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin today at 11 am, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to introduce The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, besides taking up obituary references, Question Hour, papers to be laid on the Table, a ministerial statement, and other listed business, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business.

Lok Sabha Business

Under legislative business, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move for leave to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37.

The lower House will also take up a motion regarding the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, to be moved by BJP MPs Eatala Rajender and Ajay Bhatt. The motion recommends that the Rajya Sabha elect two of its members to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit through the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of NR Elango and Deepak Prakash, and communicate the names of the elected members to the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha will begin the day's proceedings with obituary references to the passing away of former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

Question Hour will follow, after which Arjun Ram Meghwal from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Pankaj Chaudhary from the Ministry of Finance, and Kirti Vardhan Singh from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will lay papers on the Table of the House. The Lok Sabha will also take up Matters under Rule 377 later in the day.

Rajya Sabha Business

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, with the proposed legislation seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. The Bill is listed for introduction on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to the Rajya Sabha's List of Business. (ANI)