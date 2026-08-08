Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka condemned the transfer of Amritsar CP Gurpreet Bhullar, calling it 'politically motivated' and demanding a probe. He also dismissed a potential SAD-BJP alliance and identified AAP as Congress's main rival in Punjab.

Verka Calls for Investigation into 'Politically Motivated' Transfer

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka on Saturday lashed out at the Punjab government over the transfer of Amritsar Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Bhullar, terming the move "politically motivated" and a "victim of politics."

Speaking to ANI, Verka emphasised that matters of law and order should remain free from political interference. "They have fallen victim to politics, and I believe that there should be no politics in matters of law and order. Any officer should perform their duties with honesty, proficiency, and without any pressure. In my opinion, the transfer of the officer is politically motivated," Verka said.

He further demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the transfer. "This is a matter of investigation, and a proper inquiry should be conducted to determine the underlying cause. I believe that investigating agencies should uncover the truth behind this matter," he added.

On Punjab's Political Landscape

Reacting to the recent meeting between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader dismissed it as inconsequential. "There's nothing to say about it as it lacks substance. Both are like empty envelopes, having nothing to offer in the context of Punjab. Both are currently striving to preserve their respective reputations and honour, which are currently at stake. The people of Punjab do not trust either of them," Verka remarked.

Commenting on the possibility of a renewed alliance between the SAD and the BJP, Verka stated that it would fail to win over the electorate. "I believe that even if an alliance is formed, it won't lead to any significant outcome. The people of Punjab have lost trust in both the Akali Dal and the BJP. When two parties that have lost public trust come together, the lack of trust remains unchanged," he asserted.

He further said, "There is no doubt that our primary competition is with the Aam Aadmi Party, as other parties currently lack significant influence. The Aam Aadmi Party is in power and is misusing government machinery. We believe that the real contest for the Congress party will be against the Aam Aadmi Party."

Background of the Transfer and Political Context

His remarks come after Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was removed as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Harmanbir Singh given the additional charge of the post. According to an official order, Harmanbir Singh will hold the charge of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, in addition to his existing responsibilities. Bhullar has been directed to report to the DGP office until further orders.

The AAP government in Punjab has not yet announced the reason behind Gurpreet Singh Bhullar's removal.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has also called for "blooming Lotus" in Punjab.

BJP and SAD had formed coalition governments in Punjab before the Akali Dal quit the NDA in 2021 amid the protests over the three farm laws. In the last elections in 2022, however, SAD and the BJP were restricted to three and two seats in the Assembly respectively while the AAP swept the polls with 92 seats.

As the election approaches in Punjab, Congress has alleged a "collusion" between the BJP and AAP. (ANI)

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