A six-metre culvert collapsed on the Gill Kunan Road in Doda, J&K. A local resident alleged that the area has been without a proper road for 1.5 years, leading to repeated accidents, including a prior one that caused a woman's death.

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): A six-metre span culvert collapsed on the Gill Kunan Road in Bhless area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Saturday. A local said that the area had been facing difficulties due to the lack of a proper road for around a year and a half, and alleged that repeated accidents had occurred at the site.

Locals Recount Previous Fatal Accident

"People have been without a proper road for a year now. An accident occurred here previously, leaving 15 people injured and resulting in the death of a woman. Today, another major accident was narrowly averted," the local said.

Allegations of Negligence and Poor Quality Work

The resident claimed that accidents had repeatedly occurred in the area and alleged that the issue had not been permanently resolved. He said two engineers had already been suspended over the matter and urged the newly appointed engineer to look into the condition of the road and culvert.

"A large population resides here, yet they have been without a proper road for a year and a half...people constantly make rounds of the SDM's office regarding this," he said.

The local said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) had taken action on the issue, but alleged that the work was not completed. He urged the SDM to take immediate action against the contractor, alleging that the quality of material used in the wall was poor and had contributed to recurring accidents.

"The quality of material visible in this wall reveals the nature of the work performed here, which is the root cause of these recurring accidents," he said.

Probe Ordered into Dilapidated School Building

Meanwhile, another administrative failure in Doda district came to light, where a Government Primary School reported cracked classrooms, non-functional toilets, and poor sanitation, triggering outrage.

Following complaints, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bhushan Kumar Pathak has ordered a probe, directing the Zonal Education Officer to conduct a site inspection and submit a detailed report. Pathak said any lapses found in building safety or school infrastructure will invite appropriate action. (ANI)