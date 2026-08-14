AIIMS Delhi's Dr Neeraj Nischal warns of rising infections like common cold and influenza this monsoon. He advises caution, especially for vulnerable groups, and stresses seeking medical advice to distinguish between viral, bacterial, and parasitic illnesses.

With the monsoon season bringing an increase in several infections, Professor of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Neeraj Nischal, advised people to remain cautious and seek appropriate medical advice when symptoms occur.

Common Monsoon Respiratory Infections

Speaking to ANI, Nischal said that common conditions during the season include the common cold, influenza and other viral fevers that can cause respiratory symptoms. "During this season, we typically see conditions like the common cold and influenza, which is commonly referred to as swine flu. Apart from that, various other viral fevers can cause respiratory symptoms, which are commonly seen during this time," he said.

He said that symptoms of several viral respiratory infections can be similar, making it important to monitor the condition carefully. "Symptoms are quite similar - such as a cold, runny nose, or cough. Additionally, fever and intense body aches or fatigue are common symptoms," Nischal said.

Vulnerable Groups at Higher Risk

The doctor particularly cautioned people who are more vulnerable to complications from influenza. "Regarding influenza, the risk of complications is higher among vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, those with comorbidities, or patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions like COPD or asthma," he said.

Nischal also pointed out that vaccines are available for preventing influenza and advised vulnerable groups to exercise caution during the season.

Differentiating Infections for Correct Treatment

He said not all infections require the same form of treatment and stressed the importance of distinguishing between illnesses that can be managed with symptomatic treatment and those requiring specific medication. "While viral infections typically require only symptomatic treatment, there are others, such as waterborne diseases like typhoid, that are bacterial infections requiring diagnosis and specific antibiotics for recovery," he said.

He also referred to malaria, which is caused by a parasite and requires specific medical treatment. "Malaria, for instance, is caused by a parasite and requires specific medical treatment," Nischal said.

The AIIMS professor stressed that identifying the nature of an infection is important for appropriate treatment. "It is crucial to distinguish between conditions requiring specific medication and those needing only symptomatic treatment," he said.

He also highlighted the different types of infections that can occur during the monsoon season, ranging from respiratory viral illnesses to bacterial and parasitic diseases. (ANI)