Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary participated in a Tiranga Yatra and hoisted the Tricolour at his residence as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, urging people to join in and pay tribute to freedom fighters ahead of Independence Day.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday participated in a Tiranga Yatra and paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Haveli Kharagpur as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of Independence Day. CM Choudhary also hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence as part of the campaign.

CM's Appeal to Citizens

Sharing a post on X, Choudhary said, "Every Home Tricolor, Tricolor in Every Home! In response to the call by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, under the 'Every Home Tricolor' campaign, the national flag was hoisted at the public servant's residence to pay tribute to the immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle."

Urging people to participate in the campaign, he further said, "Let us all hoist the Tricolor at our homes and become part of this grand campaign of patriotism. Share your photo with the Tricolor on social media with #HarGharTiranga and take this campaign of public participation to every individual. Jai Hind!"

Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 and Vande Mataram Commemoration

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence. As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

PM Modi Urges Nationwide Participation

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the citizens to participate in the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, tying it to the government's larger vision of a developed India. PM Modi also highlighted that the campaign carries special significance this year as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram'.

"Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. Glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary." PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)

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