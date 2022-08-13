Monkeypox scare: Delhi reports fifth case of infection, patient admitted to hospital

A 22-year-old woman's sample tested positive for monkeypox on Friday, according to Dr. Kumar, and she is presently being examined in the hospital. She has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.

Delhi reported its fifth monkeypox case with a 22-year-old African woman testing positive for the infection, official sources said on Saturday. The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago. She was brought to LNJP Hospital two days ago, and on Friday night, her reports were released, showing that she had tested positive. She became infected, becoming the second lady in the national capital to do so.

"One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkey pox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her," Dr Kumar told ANI here.

The Union health ministry published a list of dos and don'ts to prevent monkeypox in response to the country's escalating monkeypox incidence. It further emphasised that anyone can contract the virus if they come into touch with an infected person repeatedly or for an extended period of time.

The ministry recommended using hand sanitizers, washing hands with soap and water, covering mouths with masks, putting disposable gloves on hands when near patients, and using disinfectants to sanitise the surrounding area in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Delhi announced its first case of monkeypox on July 24 of this year, one day after the World Health Organization declared the condition a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Kerala's Kollam district reported the first case of monkeypox in the nation on July 14. According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, or a virus that passes from animals to people. It shares smallpox-like symptoms but is clinically less dangerous.