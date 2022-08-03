Avoid sharing towels, wash hands and more: Health Ministry releases dos, don'ts to prevent spread of Monkeypox

A task force on monkeypox has been constituted to closely monitor the emerging situation in the country and decide on response initiatives to tackle the spread of the disease

The Union health ministry on Wednesday published a list of dos and don'ts to prevent monkeypox in light of the country's escalating monkeypox cases. It further emphasised that anyone can contract the virus if they come into touch with an infected person repeatedly or for an extended period of time.

The ministry recommended using hand sanitizers or washing hands with soap and water, covering mouths with masks and hands with disposable gloves while near patients, and using disinfectants to sanitise the area surrounding the sick individual as some of the dos to prevent the disease from spreading.

Avoid sharing towels, beds, clothing, and other items with those who have tested positive for the virus, according to the don'ts as per Union Health Ministry The ministry recommended avoiding public gatherings even if you simply show signs of the illness and not washing dirty clothing or bed linen from sufferers and non-infected people together.

Also Read | Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

"Don't stigmatise anybody who carry the virus, even suspected sufferers," it said. Additionally, is advised not to trust rumours or false information.

A task team on monkeypox has been established in the meantime to carefully monitor the evolving situation in the nation and choose responsive measures to stop the disease's spread. According to official sources quoted by PTI, it would also offer advice to the government on the growth of diagnostic facilities in the nation and examine new trends in disease vaccine.

Monkeypox has just been deemed a global public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO describes monkeypox as a viral zoonosis, or a virus that spreads from animals to people, having symptoms that are comparable to smallpox but are less severe clinically.

Also Read | Centre invites bids from pharma companies to develop vaccines, diagnostic kits for monkeypox