A foreign tourist's simple Coca-Cola break turned into a hilarious wildlife encounter when a monkey boldly snatched her drink, guzzled it right in front of her and strolled away as though happened.

A foreign tourist's simple Coca-Cola break turned into a hilarious wildlife encounter when a monkey boldly snatched her drink, guzzled it right in front of her and strolled away as though happened. The viral clip has left social media users in splits, with many focusing less on the theft and more on the monkey's surprisingly human-like behaviour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video, shared on X by Ghar Ke Kalesh, carried the display text, "Monkey stole my coco cola in India."

The footage begins with the visibly shocked tourist pointing the camera at herself before showing the monkey. Just a few feet away, the monkey sat comfortably on the ground, clutching the Coca-Cola bottle.

Scroll to load tweet…

Seemingly unfazed by the gathering attention, the monkey drank directly from the bottle while sitting upright, enjoying the soft drink.

One of the tourist's companions stood nearby watching the bizarre spectacle unfold.

After finishing the drink, the tourist playfully addressed the animal and asked it to throw the empty bottle into a dustbin rather than littering. The monkey, however, had other plans.

Once the bottle was empty, it casually dropped it on the ground and walked away.

Several social media users joked that the monkey's actions closely resembled those of some humans, enjoying the drink and then leaving the empty bottle behind without a second thought. Others humorously remarked that even the monkey seemed to have forgotten basic civic manners.

A user wrote, “Even monkey had no civics sense left bottle there.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user commented, “Monkesh bhai no civic sense yaar”

Scroll to load tweet…