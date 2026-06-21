The NEET-UG re-exam concluded with students describing Physics as the toughest section. Biology was deemed easy and Chemistry moderate to difficult. Many students found the paper tougher than the initial attempt, though exam arrangements were smooth.

The NEET-UG re-examination concluded on Sunday with students describing Physics emerging as the most challenging section while Biology was largely considered easy to moderate, and Chemistry ranged from manageable to difficult.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Students from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir said the overall paper was tougher than the earlier attempt, though experiences varied depending on subject strengths. While some found the exam moderate and manageable, others said it tested time management and preparation levels, particularly in Physics. Despite the differing views on difficulty, students said the examination arrangements were smooth at centres and shared cautious optimism about their performance.

Student Reactions From Across India

Speaking to ANI, a student from Chennai said, "Biology was okay. Physics and Chemistry were tough. The first NEET examination was easy; this was tougher."

A candidate from West Bengal said, "The exam was good. Biology was easy, and Physics and Chemistry were moderate. It was better last time."

From Thiruvananthapuram, a candidate said, "The exam was tough, from moderate to tough. Physics was tough. Chemistry was doable but time-consuming, and Biology was doable."

A candidate from Jammu and Kashmir said, "The paper was very good. My preparation was good. Only Physics was a little difficult. Overall, it was a good experience."

Another candidate from Ranchi said, "The exam was easy to moderate. Biology was easier, Chemistry was moderate, and Physics was tougher than last time."

Tarun, another candidate from Chennai, said, "I did well but let's see. The exam was tougher than last time."

One more student said, "It was a little harder than last time. It was my first attempt, and I expect around 500 marks. The arrangements inside were fine."

A candidate from Indore, said, "My exam went well... The exam was moderate. The biology exam was good. Physics was lengthy, but it was manageable..."

Candidate from Pune, Maharashtra said, "The exam was easy... Physics was tough. It was formula-based... There was more checking and frisking this time. A metal detector was used..."

Background of the Re-examination

Approximately over 22 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination held today, across the country and in 14 destinations abroad, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to paper leak allegations

The re-examination was necessitated following the alleged paper leak case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has made several arrests in connection with the case. (ANI)